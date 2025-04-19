Flames' Rasmus Andersson opens up on gruesome injury he played through to end season

Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames' playoff pursuit ended in heartbreak on Tuesday night.

Calgary needed to win their final two games of the year, which they ultimately did, and have one of Minnesota or St. Louis lose their last game in order to make it to the dance. The Blues crushed Utah 6-1, but the Wild were having some trouble against the Ducks. Down 2-1 late in the third period until Joel Eriksson Ek tied the game with just 22 seconds remaining, clinching their playoff berth and eliminating the Flames while they were in action against the Golden Knights.

This Flames team didn't have much expectation heading into the year, so the season undoubtedly feels like a success even though they missed the playoffs. They battled from start to finish and gave it everything they had all season long.

That was further demonstrated on Saturday, as Rasmus Andersson opened up about an injury he played through during the final 12 games of the year. Sportsnet shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"Do you think I was playing through something? I broke my fibula, against Seattle. So I played the last, what, 12 games with a broken fibula. So that felt great," Andersson said.

Rasmus Andersson finished the year with 31 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 81 games played, though he had a career-worst -38 rating. Those 11 goals tied his previous high from the 2022-23 campaign.

Rasmus Andersson opened up about his future with the Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson's future with the Calgary Flames is uncertain.

The 28-year-old will be entering the final season of a six-year, $27,300,000 contract with the Flames in 2025-26. The upcoming pending UFA spoke in depth about his future during his season-ending media availability.

"I've been here 10 years now, and I've loved every second of it... It feels like this is the first time in my career where I have, like, a big decision ahead of me," Andersson said.

Andersson was drafted by the Flames in the second round (53 overall) of the 2015 NHL draft and has spent his entire career in Calgary thus far. He is the longest-standing player on the team behind only Captain Mikael Backlund.

You have to imagine that general manager Craig Conroy will do everything in his power to sign Rasmus Andersson when he becomes eligible for an extension on July 1.

