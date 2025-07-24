  • home icon
  Flames' Zayne Parekh speculates reason behind snub from Team Canada's World Juniors camp

Flames' Zayne Parekh speculates reason behind snub from Team Canada's World Juniors camp

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 24, 2025 13:36 GMT
NHL: APR 17 Flames at Kings - Source: Getty
Zayne Parekh speculates reason behind snub from Team Canada's World Juniors camp: Getty

Calgary Flames’ ninth overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, Zayne Parekh, shared his thoughts about being snubbed from Team Canada’s World Juniors camp.

Appearing on the Empty Netters podcast, Parekh noted that during the camp, he struggled significantly with his skating. He explained that he had no edge on his right side, causing him to fall repeatedly whenever he tried to turn.

Despite switching his blades at least six times, the issue persisted, and he felt his performance was understandably poor, leading to his cut from the camp.

"It was a weird feeling," Parekh said. "I think when I did get invited at camp, I actually had no edge on my right the entire camp. Anytime I was trying to turn, I was falling, like, dude, he can't even skate. I think I switched my blades at least six times, like it just wasn't changing. So I just kept falling the whole camp. And I wasn't surprised I got cut to be honest, I couldn't skate up the ice.
Zayne Parekh confident and prepared to make an impact in NHL

Zayne Parekh grabbed the spotlight after scoring his debut goal in the Calgary Flames’ final game of the season in April, a 5-1 victory over the LA Kings. The 19-year-old became the sixth-youngest defenseman in NHL history to score in a debut game.

Last season, the 19-year-old lacked the experience and time to prepare for showcasing his skills at an elite level. This time, he feels more prepared and confident.

"I didn't have a lot of time last year to prepare for camp, and I was in over my head. Especially when you're kind of nervous and, [thinking] ‘hopefully I don't mess up or make a mistake,’ you're kind of attracting those thoughts, and it's gonna come," Parekh said via Sportsnet.
“So, I think this time around, I'm more confident. I mean, I got a taste at the end, I understand kind of what it takes to play in the NHL. I got a little grasp of it, so hopefully that'll help," he added.
Before making his NHL debut, Zayne Parekh amassed 107 points through 33 goals and 74 assists in 64 games with Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
