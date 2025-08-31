"Florida 3 straight incoming" "Not without Pietrangelo": NHL fans make Golden Knights Stanley Cup prediction post Mitch Marner's $96M sign-and-trade

Fans are already making bold predictions about the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup chances following Mitch Marner’s blockbuster move. In July, the Toronto Maple Leafs dealt Marner to Vegas in a sign-and-trade, with the star forward inking an eight-year, $96 million contract.In a poll on Twitter on Sunday, NHL Network asked fans whether the Golden Knights could capture the 2025–26 Stanley Cup.The responses have been mixed, with some fans expressing optimism, while others remain skeptical.&quot;Hell no. Florida 3 straight incoming,&quot; one fan said.John A. Labban @johnalabban4629LINK@NHLNetwork Hell no. Florida 3 straight incoming!&quot;Not without Petro,&quot; another fan said.Delaney Gunn @DelaneyGunnerLINK@NHLNetwork Not without Petro&quot;they're 2nd. only behind Florida. 3rd is probably Carolina, 4th is Dallas, 5th is Edmonton, 6th is Tampa, 7th is Vancouver (If healthy), 8th is Colorado, 9th is Montreal, 10th is possibly Winnipeg or Utah,&quot; a fan said.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;With marner , they're the clear cut favorite,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Last year they can pull the cap limit BS, so they always have a shot. LOL,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I’m loving all the haters out there. Season hasn’t even started and yet everyone is already judging. I think you all forget that in 2019 the Blues were at the bottom of the league and then became Stanley Cup champions that same year,&quot; another fan said.The Golden Knights kick off their season on Oct. 8, hosting the Los Angeles Kings.Mitch Marner on his trade to VegasMitch Marner admitted it wasn’t easy to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he explained that family considerations played a big role in his decision. Speaking at Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp on Thursday, Marner reflected on the move and the fresh opportunity with Vegas.“It was really a no-brainer for us,&quot; Marner said. &quot;We were super excited to get that [trade] call. The team is very talented, they have so much skill on it. They play the game a hard way; it’s tough to play against them.&quot; “I’m very fortunate to go to another great team. We had a great team in Toronto, and I’m fortunate to go to another great team in Vegas. I’m looking forward to it.”Mitch Marner is coming off a career year, recording a personal-best 102 points across 81 games last season.