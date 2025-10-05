"Florida can do no wrong" "Bias much": Fans react as NHL hands out multiple hefty fines following hate-fueled Panthers-Lightning clash

The NHL announced several fines after a rough preseason game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Florida won 7-0, but the score was not the main story. The teams combined for 65 penalties and 312 penalty minutes. There were 13 game misconducts, with seven for Tampa Bay and six for Florida.Roman Schmidt was fined $2,098.52 for cross-checking, and Gage Goncalves was fined $3,125 for the same. Janis Moser and Scott Sabourin will have hearings for boarding and roughing. The news was shared on X on Sunday, and it followed a game that got out of control between the two rivals.Soon, fans reacted to the fines and the highly tense game. &quot;Well of course, Florida can do no wrong,&quot; a fan said.Tommy @Rangers_Fan_NYRLINK@PuckReportNHL Well of course, Florida can do no wrong&quot;Bias much,&quot; another fan said.Willy Knies @bitesit71LINK@PuckReportNHL Bias much&quot;The NHL really waking up early and getting right to work on a Sunday lmao - did Vinny Viola complain??&quot; one fan wrote.Many felt the NHL favored Florida Panthers over Tampa Bay. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Nothing for the panthers they aren’t even hiding it lmao,&quot; a fan responded.&quot;Tampa fans acting like they’ve accomplished something … in a preseason game, where they got thumped. Goes to show you how far this once proud franchise has fallen. It’s sad and entertaining all at the same time&quot; another fan said.&quot;People saying Florida won’t get punished. They just haven’t gotten to them yet lol relax rookies. We will have some fines also&quot; one fan shared his take.Panthers' Maurice and Lightning coach Cooper reacted to the gameFlorida Panthers coach Paul Maurice reacted to the physical game from the Tampa Bay Lightning and said he was not worried about their style of play. He said the team is ready for the new 2025-26 season. &quot;I have no idea,&quot; Maurice said, via ESPN. &quot;I'm not worried about it (Tampa Bay's message); training camp is over. We had some good games ... and no one was complaining about ice time by the end of it, so it's over.&quot;Jon Cooper said the box score did not surprise anyone familiar with the rivalry. He added that it was surprising something like this had not happened sooner.&quot;I think anybody that's been a part of this rivalry would probably look at this box score and A, not be surprised, and B, I can't believe it's taken this long for something like that to happen,&quot; Cooper said.Both coaches kept their focus on the NHL season ahead. Neither coach showed concern about the number of penalties or misconduct.