"Florida by a landslide" "Oilers winning the cup at this rate": NHL fans left divided over who will win Stanley Cup Final Game 6

NHL fans are torn on who will Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday. The Edmonton Oilers have won two straight games to stay alive and return home for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, which is set for Friday, June 21 with the puck drop at 8 p.m. EDT. Heading into the game, the Oilers are slight -120 favorites, but it is close on the odds which is why fans are torn on who will win.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts:

"Florida by a landslide," a fan wrote.

"Panthers winning tonight, then they're gonna drag the Cup back to South Florida," a fan added.

However, some fans believe the Oilers have all the confidence and momentum after winning two straight and will force a Game 7.

"Oilers winning the cup at this rate," one fan wrote.

"Edmonton will force a game 7," another fan added.

The predictions didn't stop there as fans seem split down the middle on who will win Game 6.

"They are going to rename Rogers Place to the Heart Break Hotel," a fan wrote.

"I thought from the beginning it was a 7 game affair, so I will stick to my prediction. Don't care either way who wins though," another fan wrote.

The hope for most fans, however, is Game 6 is a close game that will come down to the wire. If Edmonton wins, they will force Game 7 on Monday.

Panthers remain confident they will win Stanley Cup Finals

Florida has had two chances at winning the Cup, including at home in Game 5, but the Panthers lost both chances. Although they have lost back-to-back games, the Panthers are in a good spot being up 3-2, and are confident they will close out the series.

"Obviously, being up three games to zero [we] wouldn't have wanted it to go to this point, but at the end of the day we knew they were going to have a push," Matthew Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. "They're an unbelievable team. They've had a great playoffs, great season. We knew this wasn't going to be a four-game series, let's all be honest here."

"I mean, we're here to win a Cup," Panthers forward Kevin Stenlund said. "If we do it in five, six, seven, it doesn't really matter. We're here to win one game, just focus on that."

However, the pressure is on the Panthers as if they lose on Friday on the road, it would come down to a do-or-die Game 7 when anything can happen.