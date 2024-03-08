Florida Panthers depth chart updated following Kyle Okposo acquisition

The Florida Panthers have strengthened their roster with the acquisition of veteran forward Kyle Okposo from the Buffalo Sabres. Okposo joins the Panthers in exchange for defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The move follows the Panthers' recent acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators and defenseman Gustav Forsling's contract extension.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito expressed excitement about adding Okposo to the team, citing his leadership and competitive edge.

"Kyle is an exceptionally respected veteran who brings leadership and a competitive edge to our team, and we are thrilled to be able to add him to our group," Zito said

Take a look at the new roster after Kyle Okposo's acquisition:

Forwards

Vladimir Tarasenko, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins, Kevin Stenlund and Kyle Okposo

Defencemen

Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola, Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov

Goalie

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

In addition to Okposo, the Panthers earlier announced the signing of Forsling to an eight-year contract.

More on Kyle Okposo's performance in the League

Kyle Okposo signed a one-year deal with the Sabres on May 24, 2023, and will be eligible for free agency once this season ends.

The 35-year-old forward has accumulated 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists) in 61 games played this season. He assumed the role of Sabres captain on October 8, 2022, and marked his 1,000th NHL game on November 14, 2023, during a 5-2 defeat against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

Okposo, who was drafted seventh overall by the New York Islanders in the 2006 NHL Draft, has 614 points (242 goals and 372 assists) in 1,045 regular-season games for the Islanders and the Sabres combined. In addition, he has 15 points (seven goals and eight assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games over his career.

The Florida Panthers, currently at 90 points, hold the top spot in the NHL with a record of 43-17-4, edging out the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins by one point.

Following a six-game winning streak, the Panthers suffered a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. They will now face the Calgary Flames at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, broadcasted on BSFL and SN.

With Okposo's arrival, the Panthers aim to continue their dominance in the league and compete for the Stanley Cup.