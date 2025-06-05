Florida Panthers make history by scoring 50 road goals in single NHL playoff run 

The Florida Panthers made NHL history by scoring 50 road goals in a single playoff run. They reached this number during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

Brad Marchand scored the 50th goal at 12:30 in the first period, using a wrist shot on a power play opportunity. Marchand joined the Panthers earlier in the season at the trade deadline.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Panthers scored 14 road goals in Round 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In Round 2, they added 19 goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which included two big 6-1 wins.

In the Eastern Conference final, they scored 15 more goals against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, they added three more in Game 1 of the Finals, taking their total road goals tally to 51.

Florida is 8-2 on the road this postseason, winning five straight as well. On their road game performances, Sam Bennett said:

Ad

"We’re a super-confident team on the road this year."

This was visible in Bennet's play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, where he scored two of the three goals for Florida. His first goal came in the first period at 10:49, on a deflection. Then he scored his second goal in the second period at 2:00 with a snap-shot.

"You have no distractions," Bennett said via NHL.com. "You’re just with the team, you’re with your guys, and your whole focus is playing hockey. Sometimes that’s a little nice. Especially this time of year, it gets a little busy down here with all the excitement, all the family and friends want to come out. Sometimes that can be nice.”

Ad

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is up for road games challenge in Finals

The Edmonton Oilers have home-game advantage in this year's Stanley Cup Finals. But Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said Monday that his team is ready for the challenge. He mentioned the team expected to be the road team all playoffs. They focused more on staying healthy than chasing home ice.

Ad

"We accepted that, like we knew that we were probably going to have to start every series on the road, and I think we’ve done a good job," Barkov said via NHL.com. "We accept the challenge and we play exactly the way we want to play."

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers at Rogers Place is headed to overtime after finishing 3-3 in regulation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama