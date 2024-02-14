Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th February, 2024

The Florida Panthers, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-15-4, are set to face the 12th-ranked Pittsburgh Penguins (23-19-7) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are coming off a dominant 4-0 win at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 10.

On the other hand, the Penguins are struggling, having suffered a 2-1 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets in their last outing on Feb. 10. With only three wins in their previous 10 games, the Penguins find themselves at the lower end of the Metropolitan Division.

Florida Panthers projected lineups

Florida Panthers

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe- Aleksander Barkov- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich- Kevin Stenlund- Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Florida Panthers starting goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky will most likely start for the Panthers. Pittsburgh Penguins

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 38

Games Started (GS): 38

Wins: 25

Losses (L): 10

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 90

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.43

Shots Against (SA): 1039

Saves (SV): 949

Save Percentage (SV%): .913

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 31 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards

Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Jesse Puljujarvi

Drew O'Connor- Lars Eller- Rickard Rakell

Jansen Harkins- Jeff Carter- Colin White

Defensemen

Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins.

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 34

Games Started (GS): 33

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 15

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 76

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44

Shots Against (SA): 907

Saves (SV): 831

Save Percentage (SV%): .916

Shutouts (SO): 6

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 2 seconds