Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th February, 2024

The Florida Panthers, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-15-4, are set to face the 12th-ranked Pittsburgh Penguins (23-19-7) at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Panthers are coming off a dominant 4-0 win at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 10.
On the other hand, the Penguins are struggling, having suffered a 2-1 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets in their last outing on Feb. 10. With only three wins in their previous 10 games, the Penguins find themselves at the lower end of the Metropolitan Division.
Florida Panthers projected lineups
Forwards
- Carter Verhaeghe- Aleksander Barkov- Sam Reinhart
- Nick Cousins- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Evan Rodrigues
- Jonah Gadjovich- Kevin Stenlund- Ryan Lomberg
Defensemen
- Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola- Brandon Montour
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Anthony Stolarz
Florida Panthers starting goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky will most likely start for the Panthers. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 38
- Games Started (GS): 38
- Wins: 25
- Losses (L): 10
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 90
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.43
- Shots Against (SA): 1039
- Saves (SV): 949
- Save Percentage (SV%): .913
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 31 seconds
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups
Forwards
- Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
- Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Jesse Puljujarvi
- Drew O'Connor- Lars Eller- Rickard Rakell
- Jansen Harkins- Jeff Carter- Colin White
Defensemen
- Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
- Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
- John Ludvig- Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies
- Tristan Jarry
- Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies
Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 34
- Games Started (GS): 33
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 15
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 76
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.44
- Shots Against (SA): 907
- Saves (SV): 831
- Save Percentage (SV%): .916
- Shutouts (SO): 6
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 2 seconds