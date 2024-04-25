Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 25th 2024

As the NHL playoffs heat up, Game 3 of the first-round series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will take place on Thursday.

With the Panthers leading the series 2-0, tensions are high as both teams vie for supremacy on the ice. Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to catch all the action live.

Game Details:

Teams: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Date: April 25, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM EDT

Venue: Tampa, Florida

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Hulu, Fubo (Offers free trial)

To catch the Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning showdown live, tune in to Bally Sports at 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Whether you're watching from home or streaming on the go, Bally Sports ensures you don't miss a moment of the intense playoff action.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

The Florida Panthers have shown their dominance in the series so far, securing a 3-2 victory in their last encounter. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Lightning is looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat in overtime, aiming to turn the tide in their favor.

Key Players to Watch

For the Lightning, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos stand out as top performers, with Kucherov boasting an impressive record of 44 goals and 100 assists. Stamkos has also been playing a major role for the Lightning. He has 11 goals and six assists in his last 10 games. Apart from that, his veteran presence has been helpful in keeping the difference in the game results short.

On the Panthers' side, Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov have been playing well. Tkachuk's 26 goals and 62 assists prove he is playing to get a different result than last year when the Panthers lost in the finals. Barkov's recent contributions have also given the team strength, as he has scored two goals and nine assists in the past 10 games

Panthers vs Lightning: Recent Performance and Injuries

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have maintained a 4-4-2 record, scoring an average of 3.6 goals per game. However, players like Haydn Fleury, Jonas Johansson and Mikhail Sergachev are facing challenges as they deal with injuries.

The Panthers, with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 matchups, have displayed a balanced game with an average of 3.5 goals. They are monitoring injuries to Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg, both listed as day-to-day.

As the NHL playoffs unfold, every game becomes crucial in determining which team advances. With the Panthers holding a 2-0 lead, the Lightning are under pressure to deliver a strong performance.