Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Apr. 1, 2024

Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Atlantic Division battle on Monday. The second-placed Panthers will hope to get closer to the Boston Bruins and extend their lead over the Maple Leafs.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Monday, Apr. 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Florida Panthers game preview

(47-22-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers sit comfortably second in the Atlantic Division as they visit the third-placed Maple Leafs.

The Panthers are coming off an impressive 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. They were through a rough patch, dropping back-to-back games to the Bruins and Islanders, but have turned a corner since then.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

The Panthers will be missing 25-year-old left winger Jonah Gadjovich. While Gadjovich has been on the sidelines, Sam Reinhart has taken center stage contributing 51 goals and 35 asissts this season.

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe have contributed 70+ points respectively this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

(42-22-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are off two victories. They are closely followed by fourth-placed Tampa Bay Lightning. The Maple Leafs will hope to end the regular season on a high heading into the final few games.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Maple Leafs continue missing their key stars due to their injury crisis, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, Timothy Liljegren, Calle Jarnkrok, Joel Edmundson, Matt Murray and John Klingberg.

While absentees are aplenty, their attacking star power has helped the Maple Leafs. William Nylander and Auston Matthews are at the top of their scoring charts with 95 points each, while center John Tavares has contributed 24 goals and 34 assists.

Will the Maple Leafs close in on the Florida Panthers, or will the Panthers get closer to the top of the standings?