Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Apr. 1, 2024

The Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Florida, second in the Atlantic Division with a 47-22-5 record, recently broke a slump with a shootout victory over Detroit, marking just their second win in eight games.
The Panthers boast strong defensive skills, leading the league in goals against with an average of 2.43 per game. Offensively, they are tied for 13th, averaging 3.19 goals per game.
Their power play has been potent, ranking fifth in the league with a success rate of 25.6%, while their penalty killing is ninth-best, navigating 81.9% of shorthanded situations.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs, third in the Atlantic Division with a 42-22-9 record, are coming off back-to-back victories, including a win over Buffalo. They hold a four-point lead over Tampa Bay for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the division, with four games remaining.
The Florida Panthers's offense is formidable, ranking third in the league with an average of 3.62 goals per game, while, defensively, they are 17th, allowing 3.08 goals per game.
Their power play is seventh-best in the league, converting on 24.8% of their opportunities, but their penalty killing ranks 22nd, with a success rate of 77.2%.
Florida Panthers projected lineups
Forwards
- Carter Verhaeghe- Aleksander Barkov- Sam Reinhart
- Nick Cousins- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Vladimir Tarasenko
- Evan Rodrigues- Kevin Stenlund- Steven Lorentz
Defenseman
- Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola- Brandon Montour
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Anthony Stolarz
Florida Panthers starting goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky will most likely start for the Florida Panthers. His stats for the season are as follows:
- GP (Games Played): 53
- GS (Games Started): 53
- WINS (Wins): 33
- L (Losses): 16
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 3
- GA (Goals Against): 125
- GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.40
- SA (Shots Against): 1455
- SV (Saves): 1330
- SV% (Save Percentage): .914
- SO (Shutouts): 4
- TOI/G (Time On Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 1 second
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Max Domi
- Bobby McMann- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Matthew Knies- Pontus Holmberg- Nicholas Robertson
- Connor Dewar- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves
Defenseman
- Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
- T.J. Brodie- Ilya Lyubushkin
- Mark Giordano- Conor Timmins
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His stats for the season are as follows:
- GP (Games Played): 35
- GS (Games Started): 35
- WINS (Wins): 20
- L (Losses): 6
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 7
- GA (Goals Against): 101
- GA/G (Goals Against Average): 3.03
- SA (Shots Against): 946
- SV (Saves): 845
- SV% (Save Percentage): .893
- SO (Shutouts): 3
- TOI/G (Time On Ice per Game): 57 minutes and 9 seconds