Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, Apr. 1, 2024

The Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Florida, second in the Atlantic Division with a 47-22-5 record, recently broke a slump with a shootout victory over Detroit, marking just their second win in eight games.

The Panthers boast strong defensive skills, leading the league in goals against with an average of 2.43 per game. Offensively, they are tied for 13th, averaging 3.19 goals per game.

Their power play has been potent, ranking fifth in the league with a success rate of 25.6%, while their penalty killing is ninth-best, navigating 81.9% of shorthanded situations.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs, third in the Atlantic Division with a 42-22-9 record, are coming off back-to-back victories, including a win over Buffalo. They hold a four-point lead over Tampa Bay for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the division, with four games remaining.

The Florida Panthers's offense is formidable, ranking third in the league with an average of 3.62 goals per game, while, defensively, they are 17th, allowing 3.08 goals per game.

Their power play is seventh-best in the league, converting on 24.8% of their opportunities, but their penalty killing ranks 22nd, with a success rate of 77.2%.

Florida Panthers projected lineups

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe- Aleksander Barkov- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Vladimir Tarasenko

Evan Rodrigues- Kevin Stenlund- Steven Lorentz

Defenseman

Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Florida Panthers starting goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky will most likely start for the Florida Panthers. His stats for the season are as follows:

GP (Games Played): 53

GS (Games Started): 53

WINS (Wins): 33

L (Losses): 16

OTL (Overtime Losses): 3

GA (Goals Against): 125

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.40

SA (Shots Against): 1455

SV (Saves): 1330

SV% (Save Percentage): .914

SO (Shutouts): 4

TOI/G (Time On Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 1 second

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Max Domi

Bobby McMann- John Tavares- William Nylander

Matthew Knies- Pontus Holmberg- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defenseman

Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

T.J. Brodie- Ilya Lyubushkin

Mark Giordano- Conor Timmins

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His stats for the season are as follows:

GP (Games Played): 35

GS (Games Started): 35

WINS (Wins): 20

L (Losses): 6

OTL (Overtime Losses): 7

GA (Goals Against): 101

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 3.03

SA (Shots Against): 946

SV (Saves): 845

SV% (Save Percentage): .893

SO (Shutouts): 3

TOI/G (Time On Ice per Game): 57 minutes and 9 seconds