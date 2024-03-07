"Florida tax rules go crazy" - NHL fans react as Gustav Forsling signs bumper contract extension with Panthers

In a move that's stirred both excitement and skepticism among NHL fans, Gustav Forsling has penned a substantial eight-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers, which is set to kick off next season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said the deal will pay Forsling $5.75 million annually.

"FLA announces 8x$5.75M extension for Gustav Forsling."

The announcement prompted fans to share their opinions. One fan lauded the deal, highlighting the financial benefits for Forsling due to Florida's tax regulations, which are notably favorable for athletes.

"Great deal for the Panthers, Florida tax rules go crazy"

Another fan, however, expressed doubt about the Panthers' prospects, cynically predicting another early playoff exit for the team.

"All this for Florida to lose in the first round and continue to not be relevant at all"

Despite the varied opinions, there was recognition of the Panthers' move in securing Forsling's services for the long term. One supporter commented on the Panthers' general manager, Bill Zito for spotting Forsling's potential.

"Excellent for the Panthers. Zito found him on waivers, when no one else wanted him. Good for both."

Delving deeper into Panther's contract extension for Gustav Forsling

Gustav Forsling has inked an extension, securing his position for the long term with the Panthers. He was in the final season of a three-year contract before signing the new deal.

Forsling, who joined the Panthers via waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, has been a consistent performer, tallying 31 points in 62 games this season. His durability, as evidenced by playing all 82 games last season, adds to his value.

Forsling was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 126) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 153 points (45 goals, 108 assists) in 380 NHL games, split between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Panthers. In addition, he has 13 points (three goals and ten assists) in 37 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

“I think the situation around Gustav was pretty special. I mean, this guy was on waivers and this is his third organization," Zito said.

With several pending free agents, securing Forsling was crucial for the Panthers. The team is also negotiating extensions for Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour.

In addition to Forsling's extension, the Panthers signed forward Jonah Gadjovich to a two-year contract. Gadjovich, despite battling injuries, has shown promise, contributing four points in 33 games this NHL season.