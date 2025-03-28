Flyers' Cam York takes 'full responsibility' for disciplinary action following dispute with ex-HC John Tortorella

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York spoke to reporters after being benched for an entire game due to disciplinary action. He was benched in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and it has been addressed in the locker room," York said as quoted by insider Jordan Hall on X.

NHL insider Charlie O'Connor shared a tweet on X:

"Cam York declined to give details of the reason for the disciplinary action that kept him on the bench for the entirety of last night's game. But he said he took full responsibility for it. He's focused on the final eight games."

York did not share details about the issue. Reports suggest a dispute with former Flyers coach John Tortorella may have played a role.

Tortorella was fired on Thursday after three seasons with the team. General manager Daniel Briere said the decision was not about the team’s recent struggles or trades.

“Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach," Briere said, via NHL.com. “John played a vital role in our rebuild. He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer."

"John's passion on the bench was only equaled by his charitable work in our community. As we move into the next chapter of this rebuild, I felt this was the best for our team to move forward. I'd like to thank John for his tireless work and commitment to the Flyers."

Brad Shaw is now the Flyers' interim head coach for the rest of the season. The Flyers won against the Montreal Canadiens in Shaw’s first game as interim coach. Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov each scored twice. Nicolas Deslauriers and Tyson Foerster also scored, while Samuel Ersson made 26 saves. The win ended the Flyers' six-game losing streak.

Cam York shared his thoughts on John Tortorella's time as Flyers coach

Cam York is focused on the final eight games of the regular season. Despite the situation, York had good things to say about Tortorella.

"He taught me a lot of really good things," York said, via The Hockey News. "I'm gonna use a lot of things he taught me down the road in my career. He's a really good coach, and I wish him the best of luck down the road."

York will be a restricted free agent after this season. He has scored 15 points, including 4 goals this season.

