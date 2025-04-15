Flyers' coach Brad Shaw expects Blue Jackets to be 'very desperate' being on the verge of playoff elimination

The Columbus Blue Jackets are not done just yet.

After a night of cheering on the Chicago Blackhawks, the Blue Jackets now get to control whether they live to see another day in the playoff race on Tuesday.

Chicago's shocking 4-3 win in the shootout in Montreal on Monday night opened a slight crack in the door for Columbus. To make the postseason, they now must win their final two games in Philadelphia and at home against the NY Islanders, both in regulation, while Montreal must lose to Carolina in regulation.

Though for today, their focus is on taking care of business and beating the Flyers. Philadelphia's head coach, Brad Shaw, knows they'll be going up against a desperate opponent, and he's ready for his team to embrace it. Reporter Jordan Hall shared some of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Very desperate. I mean, they're playing for something very real. We talked about that a little bit this morning on what to expect. They need two regulation wins, as well, so I talked to a few guys that are going to be on 5-on-6, 'Hey, don't be surprised, a couple minutes left in a tied game, their goalie's coming out, they need to score'." Shaw said.

"But we expect a team that's playing for their lives. Perfect. It makes it a way better hockey game, it makes it a way better challenge at a time when things are starting to wane as far as focus and discipline and all that stuff," Shaw added.

Tuesday night will be the two divisional opponents' fourth and final matchup of the season series, in which Columbus has gone 1-1-1. However, they haven't played since January 15, when the Blue Jackets squeaked out a 3-2 shootout win at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets have been coming up clutch

A lengthy winning streak couldn't have come at a better time for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Winners of four consecutive games, the Jackets have potentially saved their season over the last week after the writing looked to be on the wall.

Three of the four wins came over playoff teams in Washington and Ottawa, while Buffalo had won five straight prior to facing Columbus. Goaltender Jet Greaves, who was just recalled from the AHL, is slated to start for the fourth consecutive game with the season on the line.

It's a regulation win or elimination for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center.

