  Flyers fans react as Cam York signs 5-year, $25.75M extension with Philadelphia - "Another guy can't play defense extended"

Flyers fans react as Cam York signs 5-year, $25.75M extension with Philadelphia - "Another guy can’t play defense extended"

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 07, 2025 14:21 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Flyers fans split on Cam York’s 5-year, $25.75M extension (image credit: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Cam York to a five-year $25.75 million contract extension on Monday. The deal carries a cap hit of $5.15 million per season, and keeps York in Philadelphia through the 2028–29 season. He was a restricted free agent this summer and chose not to file for arbitration.

York played all 82 games in the 2023-24 season, finishing with 10 goals and 30 points — both career highs. Last year, he had a slump in his performance due to less ice time and playing fewer games. His steady presence on the blue line was one of the few constants during last season's disappointment for the Flyers.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X.

"Hearing Cam York extension in Philadelphia. 5 x $5.15M. Good piece of business done," Friedman tweeted.
Trending
Fans reacted with mixed opinions.

"Another guy can’t play defense extended lol," a fan said.
"5 YEAR DEAL FOR UNPROVEN MID LMAOOOOOOO PHILLY'S GOTTEN SOFT," another fan commented.
"He’s another polite player that is average on a team of polite,average players," one fan wrote.

Here are other reactions on X.

"Flyers fans will hate it but this is a steal," a fan said.
"Cam and his agent left money on the table. Great deal for Flyers," another fan commented.
"Overpaid," one fan tweeted.
Cam York is willing to consider a future leadership responsibility

Cam York was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019, playing five seasons with the team. He is part of the Flyers’ top defensive pair with Travis Sanheim, and is a steady defenseman who can also help on offense when needed. His role has grown each year, and he is a regular part of the team’s lineup.

Last September, York spoke about possibly becoming a leader of Philadelphia in the future. He said it would be an honor to wear a letter.

"One day, it (getting Flyers' 'A' or 'C') would be cool," York said, via The Hockey News. "That would be an honor to wear a letter here in this organization. But, (currently), I maybe haven't played the right amount of games, .... (but) I definitely have the leadership qualities, (So) that would be something pretty special if that was given to me."

York believes the team may be young, but it does not feel or play like it. His extension shows his confidence in the Flyers being a strong contender and having the right group of players.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
