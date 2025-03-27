After what has been deemed a disappointing season, the Philadelphia Flyers are going to have a different coach than John Tortorella now. The team is stating in its official revelation that they are relieving Tortorella of his duties and will install assistant coach Brad Shaw as his interim for the rest of the year.

GM Danny Briere opened up on the difficult decision to change coaches after almost three full seasons together:

"Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach. John played a vital role in our rebuild. He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer. John's passion on the bench was only equaled by his charitable work in our community."

Briere also added that the next chapter of the rebuild has to be authored by someone else. He believes this is what's best for the team moving forward, but he wants to thank the NHL coach for his work and time.

The Flyers almost made the playoffs last year under Tortorella, but they have backslid a bit this year. While they're still technically in the race, they are 10 points back of the second wild card, so it's difficult to envision a run happening now.

What John Tortorella said after final Flyers game

The Philadelphia Flyers have struggled lately, and it resulted in the firing of John Tortorella nine games before his third season concluded. The final straw seemed to be a throttling by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

John Tortorella was fired today (Imagn)

They lost 7-2 and their dwindling playoff chances took a major hit. After the game, Tortorella said via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

"There's certainly going to be some frustration. This falls on me. I am not really interested in learning how to coach this type of season where we're at right now, but I have to do a better job. So this falls on me, getting the team prepared to play the proper way until we get to the end."

Those comments may have been a little bit telling, as he was fired the very next day.

