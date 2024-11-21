Flyers HC John Tortorella discloses Scott Laughton's grave mistake that resulted in his benching

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella spoke about Scott Laughton’s reduced ice time after their 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Laughton played only 8:25, his lowest this season, after an early turnover led to Carolina’s first goal. Tortorella said he expects leadership from Laughton and explained that the mistake went against their game plan.

After the game, Tortorella said the team had focused on playing a straightforward style before facing Carolina. He shared his disappointment in Laughton’s turnover during the first shift.

“We were talking about playing forward, playing straight ahead, and Laughton turns it over,” he said. “I need him to lead the way.”

Tortorella emphasized the importance of managing the puck, especially with Philadelphia’s injured blue line. He said mistakes like Laughton’s disrupt their strategy against fast, skilled teams like Carolina. Benching Laughton was part of holding all players accountable, even the experienced ones.

"I can't have a Scotty Laughton just turn one over on the first shift after we just spent the whole meeting talking about it," Tortorella added.

The Philadelphia stayed competitive for two periods, thanks to strong play from goaltender Ivan Fedotov and key defensive efforts. Travis Sanheim and Egor Zamula helped limit Carolina’s scoring chances early. Ryan Poehling’s goal in the first period tied the game, giving the team some hope.

However, Philadelphia struggled in the third period. Turnovers, including one by Poehling, led to three quick goals by the Hurricanes. Tortorella acknowledged Carolina’s speed and pressure but said the Flyers’ mistakes were preventable.

The Philadelphia now aim to regroup before their next game against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella talked about loss to Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers had a season-high 25 giveaways in their game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Coach John Tortorella was concerned about the team's puck management, especially in the neutral zone.

“The thing that bothers me the most, and I think it’s the biggest correction we have to make, is we have to manage the puck better in the neutral zone,” Tortorella said.

Tortorella also praised the Hurricanes for their strong play in these areas.

“That team wins so many sword fights in the neutral zone, the 50/50s. They have such good sticks,” Tortorella added.

Tortorella pointed out how Carolina made it difficult for the Flyers to make plays.

“You think you're going to get a pass by them, or skate by them 1-on-1, and they get you.” Tortorella concluded.

The Flyers will need to improve their puck control to avoid similar mistakes in future games.

