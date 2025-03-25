Flyers HC John Tortorella makes his feelings crystal clear about Maple Leafs under Craig Berube

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for an Eastern Conference matchup. The two teams aren't heading in the same direction as the playoffs near.

Ahead of that matchup, Tortorella was asked about his imminent opponent, and he revealed that he doesn't do much scouting of the Leafs. He is sure, however, that they're well-coached.

Tortorella said:

"I don't watch your team. I have enough things to worry about. I know you're in good hands with Chief. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him."

Berube was the Flyers' coach from 2013-15. He coached them to a .429 winning percentage during those two seasons.

The current Flyers coach is in his third season with the team, and he's coached them to a .481 winning percentage in that time. Now, the two coaches will face off tonight, with Toronto angling for a better spot in its division.

The Flyers, with 65 points, are 10 points back of the second wild card Montreal Canadiens. They're effectively out of the race tonight, but they can spoil things for Toronto.

John Tortorella reveals plan for new line formation

Since the season is nearing its end for Philadelphia, Flyers coach John Tortorella has been tinkering with his lines. He tried putting both Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny on the same line with Sean Couturier.

John Tortorella addressed his new top line (Imagn)

Even though they're both better at right wing, Tortorella wanted his best players together. It worked well, and the coach said he's likely to stick with it. Via Broad Street Hockey, he said:

“I think TK’s settled in that he’s going to play left wing. I think him and Mich are dangerous when they play together. I think they’re even talking more on the bench and I think are more comfortable playing with one another. So I’m going to keep that together.

"I think it’s helped Mich and I certainly think it’s helped TK. And Coots has been playing pretty well.”

Tortorella is trying to see what works while also building chemistry with his top forwards, and he seems to have struck gold with a winning combination.

