Flyers HC Rick Tocchet shares glowing review of highly-touted $2,850,000 winger

Philadelphia Flyers new head coach Rick Tocchet will have the responsibility to develop Matvei Michkov, who is entering the second year of his three-year, $2,850,000 contract. Tocchet has donned the Flyers jersey for 11 seasons out of his 18-year career, so coaching the team is going to be special.

The Flyers coach wants to build around Michkov. The team sees him as a key piece of their future, and his development is going to be important. In an interview with NHL.com's Adam Kimelman, Tocchet praised Michkov’s hockey sense and skill.

"He (Michkov) thinks the game two steps ahead," Tocchet said about the forward. "It's like chess. I think before he gets the puck, he knows what his options are... that's one of his special talents."

Tocchet highlighted Michkov’s hands around in the offensive zone around the net.

"Those (Players who make smart plays near the net) are tough guys to find," Tocchet said. "We can really help him out."

The 20-year-old forward had an impressive rookie season, scoring 26 goals and adding 37 assists for 63 points. Michkov led the Flyers in goals and also led all NHL rookies in goals.

Since Michkov is special, Tocchet noted that teams will focus on stopping him. He said that Michkov will receive help in adjusting to that pressure.

"I really believe that for a guy like him, he's going to get special attention," Tocchet said. "... we can help him combat some of that stuff that (rival) teams will do against him."

Matvei Michkov "likes the direction" of the Philadelphia Flyers

Earlier in the second week of July, during an interview with RG.org, Matvei Michkov said his biggest goal is to reach the playoffs. He has not played a single playoff game in the last three years, while playing in the KHL and NHL.

“I like the direction the team is going,” Michkov said in July. “You can see that everyone wants to make the playoffs and is doing what it takes.

"I’ve played two seasons in Sochi and now one in Philly, and I still haven’t played a single playoff game. It’s time to change that. I want to grow not just as an individual, but most of all as a team.”

Philadelphia (33-39-10) finished last season at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. This offseason, the team has added Trevor Zegras, Dan Vladar and Christian Dvorak.

