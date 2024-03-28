Flyers' John Tortorella gives his honest opinion on Habs head coach Martin St. Louis ahead of highly-anticipated clash

In the build-up to Thursday night's clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Montreal Canadiens, Flyers coach John Tortorella offered his thoughts on Canadiens bench boss Martin St. Louis. The matchup is set to take place on Tuesday, with anticipation running high among hockey fans.

Tortorella was impressed with St. Louis and said he has serious coaching chops and brings a fresh take to the game. In a statement shared by an NHL Watcher on X (formerly Twitter), John Tortorella said:

"He's going to be such a good coach because he wears it, I think he has one of the most interesting minds when it comes to hockey."

However, Tortorella also hinted at the complexity of St. Louis' thoughts:

"He can't give all his thoughts to his team 'cause he has a lot of stuff going on in there..."

Expand Tweet

The comments from John Tortorella shed light on the respect and admiration Martin St. Louis commands within the hockey community. Despite the competitive nature of the sport, there's a recognition of St. Louis' potential impact beyond his playing days.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have announced St. Louis' return to the bench after a temporary absence. The second-year coach had been away from the team since March 16, as he prioritized time with his family. His 16-year-old son, Mason, had been hospitalized due to complications from an injury sustained during a youth hockey game.

Thankfully, Mason St. Louis is now in stable condition and recovering at home with his family in Connecticut, according to the Canadiens. The news of his recovery brings relief to both the St. Louis family and the hockey community, allowing Martin to focus on the team.

John Tortorella's public apology to Felix Sandstrom in postgame press conference

John Tortorella publicly apologized to Felix Sandstrom after displaying frustration with the goalie's performance in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

"I made a terrible mistake with you guys the other night," Tortorella said Tuesday. "My body language was wrong."

He acknowledged Sandstrom's effort, admitting:

"Sandy's trying."

Tortorella clarified his previous comments, expressing regret for his demeanor, and said:

"He did not deserve that from me. It was wrong."

Sandstrom assumed the backup role for the Philadelphia Flyers in late February amid goaltending upheaval triggered by Carter Hart's leave of absence due to a sexual assault case.

Tortorella's apology came ahead of the Flyers' game against the Rangers, addressing the situation openly.