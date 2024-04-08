Flyers' John Tortorella opens up on losing Carter Hart, recent Sam Ersson criticism 

Speaking to the press after practice on Monday, John Tortorella, the coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, opened up about how they've been dealing with Carter Hart being out and what it means for rookie goalie Sam Ersson.

John Tortorella said that discussions within the Flyers organization about Hart's legal situation were held as early as last summer, indicating preparedness for the possibility of his absence amid the investigation into the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal.

Charlie O'Connor, a Flyers reporter, shared insights from Tortorella's press conference, quoting the coach's acknowledgment of the discussions held during the summer.

Tortorella said, per O'Connor's tweet:

"'Let's face it: things got thrown into a really weird situation when we lost Carter. But having said that, we had discussions in the summer about the situation w/Carter, & figured something was gonna go on, right? We've got to be honest about it.'"

This glimpse into the behind-the-scenes deliberations provides context to Hart's sudden leave of absence from the team in January.

Moreover, John Tortorella's decision to rely heavily on rookie goaltender Sam Ersson in Hart's absence came under scrutiny at the press conference. The coach said his choice to entrust Ersson with a significant workload may have led to the young goalie being overworked.

Tortorella said:

"I made the decision I'm gonna live or die w/Erss when I played him all those games. I did not have the confidence, & it's certainly not a criticism, it's just my assessment of Sandy — I made the decision that we're going with Erss. I've played the hell out of him. He's tired.'"

Tortorella's comments reflect a coach grappling with the challenges of managing a goaltending situation amid unexpected circumstances. While he stands by his decision to lean on Ersson, he also acknowledges the toll it may have taken on the rookie.

Blue Jackets dominate Flyers 6-2: John Tortorella urges positivity amid streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets dominated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2, extending the Flyers' losing streak to seven games.

Damon Severson and Zach Werenski each scored twice. Erik Gudbranson and Nick Blankenburg also contributed goals.

Tortorella acknowledged the defeat, saying:

“It’s a loss. It’s an ugly one, We can’t get discouraged. No one is going to help us out of this, and being discouraged is not going to help it. We’ve just got to stay positive.”

The Blue Jackets tied an NHL record for most goals in a game by defensemen, with coach Pascal Vincent praising their performance. Despite Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning's goals for the Flyers, the game was already out of reach.