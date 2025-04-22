Flyers' Matvei Michkov gets 100% honest about his experience with ex-HC John Tortorella - "We had a few misunderstandings"

Philadelphia rookie Matvei Michkov discussed former Flyers coach John Tortorella's departure from the team. Tortorella was fired on March 27 after a 0-5-1 streak. Mitchkov was scratched from the lineup by Tortorella in November during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ad

Michkov spoke about his former coach during a YouTube interview with Nikita Filatov and Andrey Arshavin. Michkov said that he was sad when Tortorella was fired.

"Talking about the past, I would say Tortorella was one of my best coaches," Michkov said on Tuesday, via The Hockey News. "That's why I was very upset when he was fired. I really didn't want him to get fired. I wanted to work with him a bit more, at least until end of the season."

Ad

Trending

Tortorella was fired with nine games remaining in the season, and the team won five of them. At the time of his firing, the Flyers were 28-36-9 and they finished the season with a 33-39-10 record.

Before Michkov joined the Flyers, Russian hockey players warned him about Tortorella.

"When I was on my way (coming to USA), Russian (players) told me that he dislikes Russians," Michkov said..

Ad

They told Michkov that Tortorella was a tough coach. However, according to Michkov's statement, he was respectful towards him.

"He always treated me with respect, and we found mutual understanding," Michkov said. "He tells you exactly what he thinks of you. If you're s**t, he'll tell you you're s**t. Some people don't like hard truth, but he's a person who says what he thinks."

Ad

Fans saw them argue on the bench a few times during games. Michkov was also scratched twice during the season, but said he didn’t mind being benched as it helped him calm down and think better.

Michkov added that they sometimes clashed because they are both emotional, but they always talked things out afterward.

"I wouldn't say that we had conflicts," Michkov said. "When we came back to the locker room, if he was wrong, he would say he was sorry and shouldn't have said some things. I would tell him that I was sorry too,... He said that he understood me,... I liked him very much."

Ad

Ad

Michkov finished the season with 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points. After Tortorella left the team, Michkov scored 12 points in nine games. He sent him a thank-you message after the firing, and Tortorella replied, saying the message meant a lot.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere's statement after John Tortorella's firing

John Tortorella coached 23 seasons in the NHL with several teams. He won a Stanley Cup in 2004 and two Coach of the Year awards. Tortorella also reached 1,620 games as an NHL coach.

Ad

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said it was time for a change.

"This is rock bottom for us today, and this is the turnaround," Briere said in his statement in March. "I felt it was time. You're going to ask me, is there one thing that happened? It's not one thing. It's an accumulation that has happened ... more often lately."

After John Tortorella's firing, the Flyers are rebuilding and learning as a group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama