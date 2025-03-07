Flyers Trade Rumors: Insider provides latest update on Toronto Maple Leafs target Scott Laughton & $25.5 million D-man

Scott Laughton is one of the top centers reportedly remaining on the trade market ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. EST NHL trade deadline. The dominoes have been falling in recent days, with Brock Nelson, Yanni Gourde and Tommy Novak among the centermen to be dealt.

Laughton has drawn plenty of interest around the league, though he's not the only Flyer who could be on the move. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could also be available at the deadline. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been heavily linked to both players, though the price could be too much for general manager Brad Treliving to swallow.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger provided the latest update on the Flyers on Friday morning. He shared what he's hearing on X (formerly Twitter).

"Flyers update. Big ask on Ristolainen. 1st, prospect and player. Decent chance he stays in Philly. Hard to replace. Teams that missed on Nelson are circling on Laughton and the price is a haul," Dreger wrote.

Scott Laughton is in his fourth season of a five-year, $15,000,000 contract signed in 2021, and Rasmus Ristolainen inked a five-year, $25,500,000 contract with Philadelphia in 2022. The extra year of term on both contracts potentially contributed to general manager Daniel Briere's high asking price in a trade.

Scott Laughton is said to be interested in a trade to Toronto

Scott Laughton is reportedly interested in a trade sending him to his hometown team.

The Oakville, Ontario native grew up a Maple Leafs fan and has long been linked to the team. He's said to be keen on the potential fit, which makes all the sense in the world for both sides.

The sticking point will always be the price the Flyers are seeking for his services and whether Toronto will pay up.

Laughton has produced 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 60 games this season. He would be a great third-line center on any team in the league, though the Maple Leafs appear to be the most obvious landing spot.

The Flyers could have a much different-looking roster when they return to action on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center.

