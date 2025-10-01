Former Ducks star Trevor Zegras was recently traded from Anaheim to the Philadelphia Flyers, after two turbulent seasons under new Ducks management spearheaded by general manager Pat Verbeek, and ex-head coach Greg Cronin. Cronin was fired after two seasons, and replaced by multiple Stanley Cup-winning head coach Joel Quenneville, but Zegras had no intentions to stick around, and was willingly traded to the East Coast.
Trevor Zegras is close friends with Quinn Hughes, and his brothers, Jack and Luke. During his time in Anaheim, Zegras faced the eldest Hughes brother multiple times, owing to the Ducks and Canucks being in the same division. With his move to the East Coast, the 24-year-old will now be facing the other two Hughes players, who play for the New Jersey Devils.
In an interview with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, specifically about his tumultuous past in Anaheim,Trevor Zegras embarassed and heaped praise onto Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.
".... Quinn is the exact opposite (of his brother Jack, in golf). He'll take 10 practice swings and then hit one ..... I never want to play Quinn ever again. He's the best hockey player of all-time," said Zegras.
Despite crowing himself as the best golfer, including the Hughes brothers, Zegras praised Jack Hughes' golfing skills.
"I like Jack's game because he is the quickest, fastest golfer player I have ever seen in my entire life. He will have a full conversation with you while he's putting the tee in the ground, and then he'll swing quick and then finish his conversation."
Quinn Hughes' former coach Rick Tocchet has taken underappreciated star Trevor Zegras under his wings
In addition to Zegras' move to the East Coast, ex-Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet decided to not renew his contract in Vancouver, and made his way to Philadelphia, to coach the Flyers.
Trevor Zegras has seemingly found a new home in Philly, with HC Rick Tocchet, or "Taco" as Zegras lovingly calls him, taking the 24-year-old star under his wings.
"The guy hasn't liked his last couple of years. He has his doubters. He's in-house now. He knows this is his sanctuary", said Rick Tocchet to ESPN.
Tocchet and Zegras seemed to have got off on the right foot, building off-ice chemsitry before the start of the new season. When asked about Zegras' "Taco" nickname for his new head coach, Rick Tocchet said,
"Yeah, that's what he's calling me," Tocchet said. "He smiles. His personality is great for a room."
