"Foegele is a dirty player and awful person": NHL fans react as John Ludvig instigates a fight with Warren Foegele

In a recent video shared by Sportsnet on X, a fiery exchange happened between Penguins rookie John Ludvig and Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele.

Ludvig is in hot water because he fought. He also received an instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct during the altercation.

As the video circulated, NHL fans expressed their opinions on the incident on X.

"Fighting after a high stick is ridiculous, like come on," one fan tweeted.

"Fighting after clean hits, now we're fighting after high sticking – wild," another fan tweeted.

"Foegele tried to run but he couldn't hide," a fan tweeted.

On a more critical note, one fan took a strong stance against Foegele.

"Foegele is a dirty player and awful person," the fan tweeted.

John Ludvig charged at Oilers' Warren Foegele

Fans witnessed an altercation between the Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena today.

Pens Inside Scoop provided insight into the altercation.

"After Warren Foegele takes a high-sticking penalty, John Ludvig challenges him to a fight, and the Penguins rookie takes the Oilers forward down to the delight of the crowd here at PPG Paints Arena." - Pens Inside Scoop

Following the scuffle, Pens Inside Scoop tweeted the penalties incurred by each player:

"Foegele: four minutes for high sticking, five minutes for fighting. Ludvig: two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting, 10-minute misconduct. Penguins to the power play."

Penguins rookie Ludvig previously went on an 11-game absence due to an upper-body injury in January. Despite his limited playing time, the 23-year-old defenseman contributed one goal and one assist in 24 games this season. He is averaging 11 minutes and 41 seconds of ice time per game.

However, Ludvig has struggled with a -11 plus-minus rating. This season, he has accumulated 25 penalty minutes and registered 15 shots on goal.