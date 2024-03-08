"Folded like a cheap tent": Fans react to Tyler Bertuzzi pummeling Parker Wotherspoon with haymaykers in heated Leafs-Bruins clash

The heated rivalry between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs continued Thursday night, with the Bruins defeating the Leafs 4-1. In the second period, Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi and Leafs defenseman Parker Wotherspoon dropped the gloves for a fight.

Already sporting a bloody wound from an earlier high stick, Tyler Bertuzzi seemed eager for revenge. He shed his gloves and gestured for Wotherspoon to do the same. After some hesitation, Wotherspoon obliged.

As soon as Wotherspoon's gloves came off, Bertuzzi unleashed a flurry of punches that immediately had Wotherspoon on the defensive.

Bertuzzi landed devastating left after left, staggering Wotherspoon before switching to a series of uppercuts that crumpled the Leafs defender. Wotherspoon could do little to defend himself as he absorbed the barrage of blows.

Fans on social media reacted strongly to the one-sided beatdown.

One fan commented: "Folded like a cheap tent"

Another fan noticed the referee take action after Tyler Bertuzzi's uppercuts.

One fan highlighted the Bruins' victory despite the fight.

Here are some fan reactions to Tyler Bertuzzi's fight:

Next, the Maple Leafs will be taking on the Montreal Canadiens this Saturday at Centre Bell.

Bruins dominate Leafs 4-1 in fierce Atlantic Division clash

At 5:37 in the first period, David Pastrnak scored the home team's goal, assisted by Jake DeBrusk in the faceoff circle. Trent Frederic intercepted William Nylander's pass at Boston's blue line and scored on a breakaway at 4:16, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Mitch Marner then scored a power-play goal to reduce the Bruins' lead to 2-1 due to a mistake by Boston. This was the only goal from the Maple Leafs in this game.

The Bruins then scored two goals in the second period. Morgan Geekie took advantage of a power play opportunity to make it 3-1. Brandon Carlo added another goal at 18:23, securing a 4-1 victory for Boston.

Brad Marchand and DeBrusk each earned two points in this game. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves, while Joseph Woll blocked 22 shots for the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins will next take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday.