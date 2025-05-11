"Forever cheering you on": Johnny Gaudreau's NHL Quarter-Century Team nomination elicits heartfelt responses from his parents & wife

Late Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau has been named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team representing players who began their careers in the league after 2010. His wife and parents responded to the news with heartfelt messages on Instagram.

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 seasons in the NHL, eight of which were for the Calgary Flames before signing with the Blue Jackets in 2022. He scored a total of 243 goals and had 500 assists across 763 games in the league.

On Saturday, Johnny’s wife Meredith shared a carousel of pictures in his memory on her Instagram and wrote:

“Forever cheering you on, my husband!! Congratulations on the quarter century team 🤩😘😘 We are all so proud to be yours!”

“Perfect timing to get these amazing jackets from my flames girls, celebrating all of daddy’s accomplishments ❤️,” she added, referring to the custom jackets her children Noa and baby Johnny were seen wearing in the first slide.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were fatally struck by a vehicle while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, last year in late August. The driver Sean Higgins admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash and had a blood alcohol content of 0.087%.

Higgins was arrested at the scene and later indicted on multiple charges including two counts of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide. He pleaded not guilty and declined a 35-year plea deal in January this year. The next hearing is scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Johnny Gaudreau’s parents react to his NHL Quarter-Century Team nomination

Johnny Gaudreau’s parents Guy and Jane Gaudreau released a joint statement on the Instagram account Gaudreau Family 5K. They mentioned that they were deeply proud to see their son recognized by the NHL and described the honor as a reflection of Johnny’s special talent and love for the game.

“We are overwhelmed with pride and emotion to see our son John named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. This honor recognizes his truly special talent. He so loved being with his teammates playing the game.”

“What makes this recognition even more meaningful is knowing that John’s legacy extends far beyond his hockey achievements. He was a remarkable human being – a loving son, devoted husband and father, proud brother, uncle and friend who touched countless lives with his kindness, humility, and infectious smile.

They also mentioned that they are continuing tgheir efforts to carry on the legacy of Johnny and Matthew through the values and causes they cared about.

“This honor from the NHL reminds us that while our boys may no longer be with us, their impact on the game and everyone who knew them lives on. We know John and Matthew are looking down with pride, and we are grateful for this lasting recognition,” they added.

Johnny Gaudreau’s parents closed the statement by expressing their appreciation to the NHL, the Calgary Flames, the Columbus Blue Jackets and fans for continuing to honor and remember both of their sons.

