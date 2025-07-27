"Forget Braden Schneider?" "No Jaccob Slavin is absurd": NHL X debates over league's top 5 defenseman featuring Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox

NHL fans reacted after user NYR Louie shared his top five defensemen on X. His list included Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox, Zach Werenski and Rasmus Dahlin. While some agreed, others felt a few strong names were missing.Makar recorded 92 points and a +28 rating last season. Hughes finished with 76 points in 68 games. Fox added 61 points for the Rangers, while Werenski had 82. Dahlin also had a successful season, scoring 68 points. All five had successful seasons and played vital two-way roles for their teams.Fans quickly replied with names they believed were wrongly left out.&quot;How did you forget Braden Schneider? The invaluable piece,&quot; a fan said, referring to the Rangers’ 23-year-old defenseman who had 21 points and a +9 rating before his season ended with shoulder surgery.&quot;No Jaccob Slavin is absurd when his defensive numbers are among the best in the league. Offensive numbers should not matter for defensemen. Their job is to play defense. Offense from the defense is a bonus. And this is why the Norris Trophy is a joke now,&quot; commented another fan, referring to Slavin’s strong penalty-killing role for the Hurricanes.&quot;If Heiskanen is not on the list of top 5, then the list is invalid,&quot; one X user commented, referring to Miro Heiskanen’s 25 points and 25:09 average ice time for Dallas.Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;Slavin is underrated and top five good, I would put him ahead of fox. Makar is incredible,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Fox is not that good , Slow. Not physical. He was exposed in 4 Nations. And was just a big a reason for Rangers epic fail last year,&quot; another fan. even questioned Fox’s place on the list.&quot;Nah. Makar, Hughes, Josi, Slavin, Forsling, Fox, Hedman, Werenski,&quot; a fan said, showing the wide mix of opinions.Defenseman Lane Hutson made it to NHL's top three under-23 listLast week, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson made it to NHL.com's top three list of NHL players under 23. Hutson had a strong rookie season, scoring 66 points in 82 games. He also played over 22 minutes per game in his first full season. His smart plays and passing skills stood out all year, with his 60 assists.Hutson's performance helped the Canadiens qualify for the playoffs for the first time in several years. He won the 2025 Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie. He got five first-place votes in the NHL.com rankings. Only Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini ranked higher. Now, he’s seen as one of the league’s top young defensemen.