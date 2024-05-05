"Forgot to track Pasta" - Leafs fans rip into Mitch Marner after failing to defend David Pastrnak's OT win eliminating Toronto from playoffs

Fans reacted as David Pastrnak’s sensational overtime winner in Game 7 against Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a nail-biting game at TD Garden on Saturday for the Boston Bruins, who advanced to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After Hampus Lindholm's dump-in rebounded off the boards and in front of the net, Pastrnak sped past Leafs defenceman Mitch Marner, who failed to guard the right winger, and scored at 1:54 in OT.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to let their disappointment known right after the game. Most of the Leafs faithful were frustrated with Marner’s inability to stop Pastrnak. They threw jibes at their star defenseman, blaming him for the OT loss in Game 7.

Following are some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

“Mitch marner forgot to track pasta.”

Expand Tweet

“Mitch Marner is Pasta’s personal driver now,” wrote another user.

“Mitch Marner loves coasting when it comes to back checking. He would've allowed that to happen,” remarked another fan.

Some fans reckoned had Marner kept his eyes on David Pastrnak, the goal would have been avoided. Some even commented that the player's time with the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to end after the dismal outing.

“Or Mitch Marner not paying attention and letting Pasta go right by him,” wrote one fan.

“Mitch Marner, you will never be a Toronto maple leaf again,” wrote another user.

“There cannot be any justification for keeping Mitch Marner. Most disappointing superstar in Leafs history in the playoffs,” seconded another fan.

Fans criticized the player and mocked him for not being able to prevent the OT winner.

“Wow. Mitch Marner gets burned by Pastrnak to win it for Bruins,” quipped one fan.

“Mitch Marner gets cooked and season over lmao,” wrote another.

“Mitch Marner sh*t the bed on his ignoring Pasta on the dump-pass,” commented another user.

Insider reports challenges in Toronto Maple Leafs roster shakeup after playoffs exit

With the disappointing loss in Game 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs' season is now over.

After the game, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that there's going to be some changes in the roster come off-season, but they won't come without their challenges.

"Changes are likely coming for the Leafs but just a reminder that ‘blowing it up’ is not easy with core guys with full no-move clauses. Players have lots of leverage with those clauses. Trades are rarely full value as a result. Something to remember in the weeks ahead," Pierre LeBrun tweeted.

Expand Tweet

He mentioned that some key players on the team have full no-move clauses in their contracts, which limits the Leafs' flexibility in making major changes to their roster.

After the dismal outing on Saturday, it remains to be seen which names see a trade before the 2024-25 season begins.