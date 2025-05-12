Former Avalanche player takes a subtle dig at Avs front office as Mikko Rantanen continues his electric playoff form

Former Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri posted a comment on X after Mikko Rantanen’s performance in Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets. Rantanen has been outstanding this postseason, scoring nine goals and 18 points in ten playoff games.

Rantanen, now with the Dallas Stars, had a historic Game 7 against his former team, the Avalanche. He scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Stars came from 2-0 down to beat Colorado 4-2.

Rantanen's third-period hat trick helped eliminate the Avalanche from the playoffs. Rantanen became the first NHL player to score a hat trick in the third period of a Game 7. He also became the first NHL player to record four-point periods in back-to-back games. He had one goal and three assists in Game 6.

In his X tweet, Kadri wrote:

“Rule number one: You always keep the dawgs… #96.”

This was a clear nod to Rantanen, who wears number 96 and once played with Kadri in Colorado. Kadri played three seasons with the Avalanche from 2019 before signing with the Calgary Flames in 2022.

Mikko Rantanen was traded twice this season. First, the Avalanche moved him to the Hurricanes after contract talks failed. Colorado reportedly didn’t meet Rantanen’s expectations during negotiations. The Hurricanes then sent him to Dallas at the trade deadline.

During his short time in Carolina, he wore his usual number 96, thanks to Jack Roslovic giving it up. Rantanen’s exit from Colorado raised eyebrows, and Kadri just hinted that the Avalanche may regret not keeping him. Colorado now enters the offseason with questions after their early playoff exit.

Mikko Rantanen had another 3-point night in Game 3

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists in the Dallas Stars’ 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3. Rantanen has helped on 15 of the Stars’ last 17 goals.

In Game 1, Rantanen scored three goals in the second period. His third goal was on the power play and was the game-winner. It was his second straight game with a hat trick in one period, continuing his strong performance from Game 7 against the Avs.

Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist in Game 3. Sam Steel and Mikael Granlund added two assists each. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas. Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Game 4 will be played Tuesday in Dallas, and Mikko Rantanen and the Stars lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

