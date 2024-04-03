Former Bruin Frank Vatrano lauds four Boston legends who helped shape his NHL career

Frank Vatrano, the ex-Boston Bruins player, gave a big shoutout to the veteran crew who helped him out during his time in the NHL. In a statement shared on Spittin' Chiclets, Frank Vatrano credited the quartet of David Krejci, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand for imparting invaluable lessons to him during his time with the Bruins.

As Vatrano transitions to a new chapter in his career with the Anaheim Ducks, he carries with him the lessons instilled by his former teammates in Boston.

"I think here now at Anaheim, I get asked that question a lot, like are there any guys you'd credit how you became an NHLer?

"I credit those four core guys - Krejc, Z and Bergy, and March," Vatrano said.

Throughout his tenure with the Bruins, Frank Vatrano observed the professionalism and dedication exemplified by these veteran players.

"The way those guys treat their bodies, interact with people and go about their business every single day, that's how you be a full-time NHLer," Vatrano said.

As a burgeoning talent within the Bruins' ranks, Frank Vatrano found himself under the wing of seasoned veterans who willingly shared their knowledge and experiences to help him thrive in the competitive environment of the NHL.

"That's how you train and treat people. I was fortunate enough to have those guys show me the right way. I try to do the most I can for the young guys on our team now, but having those four guys there was huge for me. It showed me what to do every single day," Vatrano reflected on the impact of his mentors.

Ducks' 5-3 victory in absence of Frank Vatrano

The Anaheim Ducks ended a five-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Alex Killorn, who scored twice, expressed relief, saying,

"It feels good to win. We haven't done that in a long time."

Mason McTavish and Cam Fowler also contributed to the scoring, with rookie defenseman Olen Zellweger booking three assists for his first multi-point game. Lukas Dostal made 21 saves, securing only the Ducks' second win in their last 14 games.

Calgary's Andrei Kuzmenko netted two goals, but defenseman MacKenzie Weegar criticized the team's lack of structure, allowing Anaheim's loose play to capitalize. Flames captain Mikael Backlund acknowledged the need for improvement, especially against lower-ranked teams.

Anaheim regained the lead in the third period, with Fowler and Troy Terry extending their lead. Terry's goal marked his third consecutive 20-goal season, a feat achieved by only eight players in franchise history.