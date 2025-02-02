Former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat shared his thoughts on the J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson situation, which led to the former's trade to the New York Rangers. With 35 points in 40 games this season before the trade, Miller was in the third year of a seven-year, $56 million contract.

Horvat said that hearing about it daily was challenging for the players.

"I think a number of things," Horvat said. "I think, definitely, all the noise behind it all. It can't be easy. You're playing in a market like that. It comes with the territory, for sure, but it can't be easy to hear about it every single day, and we're hearing about it every single day, and we're on the opposite side of the country."

Trending

"If we're hearing about it every single day and we're sick of hearing about it, I couldn't imagine. I'm sure they couldn't stand it. So, it can't be easy, but again, now that it's all behind them, hopefully, they can just go play hockey," Horvat added.

Expand Tweet

On Friday, the Canucks traded J.T. Miller to the Rangers for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick. Vancouver also sent Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington to New York.

The trade followed reports that Miller and Pettersson’s relationship affected the team. Vancouver president Jim Rutherford said the problem kept coming back.

“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” Rutherford said, per NHL.com. “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again."

Expand Tweet

Miller now returns to the Rangers, who drafted him in 2011.

J.T. Miller shares his take on the trade to Rangers

After the Rangers' 6-3 loss to Boston Bruins on Saturday, J.T. Miller spoke to the media about his tough exit from the Vancouver Canucks. He accepted that it was a hard year, with tensions rising between him and Elias Pettersson. He waived his no-move clause to allow the trade.

"It's hard. I've had a long year personally," Miller said via NHL.com. "Unfortunately that goes by the wayside when you're trying to win hockey games. It's a business, right? It got a little ugly there at the end, but I'm glad it's done and happy to be here."

Miller scored twice in his first game back with the Rangers. He said the experience felt "numb" but was happy to contribute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback