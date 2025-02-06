Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jannik Hansen criticized Elias Pettersson's lack of offensive production this season. Pettersson signed an 8-year, $92.8 million contract extension before this season, making him the highest paid player on the Canucks.

However, through 46 games, Pettersson has just 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points, well below expectations for a player making over $11 million per year.

Speaking on the Donnie & Dhali podcast on Wednesday, Hansen expressed his frustration with Pettersson's play.

"That’s tough to watch because that's why he's getting paid. He's getting paid to play like (Nathan) MacKinnon, and he's not," Hansen said, referring to the Avs superstar and reigning Hart Trophy winner, who is on an 8-year, $100.8 million deal.

He pointed out that Pettersson was supposed to be the key offensive catalyst for the Canucks, but hasn't performed at that level this season.

Hansen wants to see more intensity and passion from Pettersson.

“Yeah, his production could be a little bit better, but at least you could see he was there. He was engaged, he was intense. It looked like he cared [for] what happened." Hansen said.

“Sometimes that's missing with Petty, I know they're two different personalities, two different type of players, but when players aren't performing, at least show me that you care. Go out there and run somebody do something that's within your control.”

While Hansen understands Pettersson can't control puck luck and scoring chances, he wants to see him increase his work ethic and effort level. In Hansen's view, Pettersson's body language and lack of intensity demonstrate a lack of care and urgency to turn his game around.

Elliotte Friedman's take on Elias Pettersson

With the blockbuster J.T. Miller trade now complete, Sportsnet analyst Elliotte Friedman says that star forward Elias Pettersson is off the Vancouver Canucks' trade block, at least for the time being.

“It sounds like they’re dialing back things on Pettersson now. I think they want him to just see how it goes, see how he reacts to everything,see how things play out over the next little while,” Friedman said on Donnie and Dhali Show.

While Elias Pettersson’s contract has a full no-trade clause, that clause does not kick in until next season.

“They have until July 1 to make a decision. Whether the Canucks do it now or later, they ultimately have time before they have to decide what path they want to go down here.” Friedman said.

So, Friedman points out that the Canucks have until July 1 to make a decision on Pettersson's future.

