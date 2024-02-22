Former Chicago Blackhawks enforcer who suffered from mild dementia following multiple concussions makes bold ayahuasca claim

Daniel Carcillo, known for his gritty play on the ice during his tenure as an enforcer for the Chicago Blackhawks, has recently taken to X with a bold claim regarding his battle with mild dementia.

The former NHL player, who retired at the age of 30 in 2015, revealed via Twitter that he had been diagnosed with mild dementia symptoms following multiple concussions sustained during his career.

Carcillo said:

"After 10 years in the @nhl 164 fights and 7 diagnosed concussions, I was a shell of myself when I retired in 2015 at the age of 30."

The Chicago Blackhawks stars' tweet detailed his struggles after retirement, where he felt like a mere "shell" of himself due to the debilitating effects of his condition.

Carcillo said:

"I was being told by doctors that I had mild dementia symptoms that needed to be managed and were incurable. I would not accept that diagnosis and in 2019, mushrooms found me and I began to heal my brain, body and spirit"

According to the Chicago Blackhawks enforcer, after six months of adhering to a regimen of natural medicine, exercise, and diet, he received clear brain scans and blood work results.

This turnaround in his health has led him to advocate for the potential benefits of psychedelics in treating traumatic brain injuries and mental health issues.

Carcillo said;

"6 months into a specific regimen of natural medicine, exercise and diet, I received clears brain scans and blood work"

Daniel Carcillo's journey from Penguins to Chicago Blackhawks

Daniel Carcillo, drafted in 2003 by the Pittsburgh Penguins, gained notoriety during the 2007-08 NHL season as the penalty-minute leader with 324. Renowned for his aggressive style, he earned the moniker "Car Bomb" due to frequent fines and suspensions totaling 12 throughout his career.

Traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2009, he scored crucial playoff goals, notably against his former team, the Penguins. His trajectory shifted in the 2011-12 season when a severe knee injury, tearing his ACL, sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Despite the setback, Carcillo signed a two-year extension with the Chicago Blackhawks the next year.

Continuing to play, his aggressive playstyle led to further disciplinary actions. In 2015, a dangerous cross-check on Mathieu Perreault resulted in a six-game suspension and a $40,000 fine. Later that year, Carcillo retired from professional hockey.