Former CHL player seeks $15.7M in lawsuit over serious hazing allegations; QMJHL investigation ongoing

Former Canadian Hockey League player Carl Latulippe is seeking justice for alleged hazing abuses endured during his time in Quebec's main junior league. Latulippe, now 46, has filed a $15.7 million lawsuit against the CHL, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and QMJHL's teams as a class action.

According to Rick Westhead, author and journalist with The Sports Network, Latulippe's accusations paint a disturbing picture of hazing rituals gone awry.

The former player alleged that during his tenure with the Saguenéens between 1994 and 1996, he was subjected to egregious acts of abuse.

“Latulippe alleges he and other rookie players were beaten with bars of soap in towels and were forced to watch pornography and masturbate on a team bus in the presence of adult coaches,” Westhead tweeted on X.

Latulippe's ordeal, however, did not stop there. He alleged he was met with indifference and dismissal when he attempted to address the situation with team officials.

Reports indicate that the toxic environment persisted even after Latulippe departed from the Sagueneens. Coaches allegedly downplayed the severity of the hazing practices, framing them as character-building exercises.

“Latulippe's allegations have been corroborated by a teammate, acc to a media report.” Westhead tweeted.

Montreal's La Presse reported in April 2023 Latulippe's public disclosure coincided with ongoing efforts within the league to address long-standing concerns regarding player safety and well-being.

European CHL CEO Martin Baumann steps down for fresh leadership

CHL CEO Martin Baumann is stepping down to pave the way for "fresh leadership."

Baumann, who held the position for a decade, will assist in transitioning to a new CEO over the next few months. He believes the CHL has reached a crucial juncture, necessitating new leadership for its growth and expansion.

His departure coincides with the ongoing realignment project initiated by the CHL general assembly in March, aimed at positioning the league for future success. Baumann's tenure saw the CHL evolve since its inception in 2014-15, culminating in the recently concluded 2023-24 season.