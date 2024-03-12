Former Flames prospect Topi Rönni handed one-year sentence over rape charge committed as minor: Reports

Calgary Flames prospect Topi Rönni has been sentenced by the District Court of Helsinki to one-year imprisonment. Rönni is sentenced for his involvement in a case related to a rape committed as a minor.

According to recent reports from hockey insider Lassi Alanen of Elite Prospects, Rönni was 17 years old at the time of the incident. However, Alanen also clarified that the sentence is not final yet.

Lassi Alanen's tweet read:

"Topi Rönni (#Flames) has been sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence for rape by the Helsinki district court. Rönni was 17 years old at the time of the incident. The ruling is not final. Tappara is set to comment on the situation later via an announcement."

As per The Athletic's report, the charges were filed after July 2023.

The allegations against Rönni surfaced in October last year. Subsequently, he was suspended from team activities with Tappara Tampere in the SM-liiga. Despite the suspension, he resumed playing for Tappara’s U20 club, and his most recent game took place on Feb. 3.

Rönni's legal situation came to Calgary's attention shortly after his selection. In response, the team issued a statement:

“We became aware of a potential legal issue involving Topi Rönni following our selection of him in the 2022 NHL Draft. We take this matter seriously and will let the legal process follow its due course.”

Topi Rönni has struggled recently, playing 22 games for Tappara’s top club this season and contributing with a goal and an assist. However, he did well in the U20 SM-sarja earlier, tallying 10 goals and 32 points in 20 games.

Calgary Flames lost 7-2 to Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Calgary Flames with a 7-2 victory at PNC Arena. Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each contributed a goal and two assists. Jalen Chatfield and Seth Jarvis also made notable contributions with a goal and an assist each.

Calgary coach Ryan Huska said:

"It was one of those games you’re not going to take a lot from. That wasn’t good. The skating wasn’t good, game plan wasn’t good. It was everything."

Frederik Andersen's solid goaltending with 18 saves secured the win for the Hurricanes, who have now won three consecutive games and five of their past six. Despite goals from Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich for the Flames, their efforts fell short as they suffered their third loss in four games.