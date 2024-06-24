Former Habs player Terry Ryan shares his months-old vision favoring the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Former NHL player Terry Ryan had a dream last September about the Stanley Cup Final. He saw the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers in Game 7. NHL insider Paul Bissonnette discussed Ryan's prophetic vision on X.

In the dream, Connor McDavid scored a hat trick and the game-winning goal in overtime.

"I picked the Oilers. I had a dream in September. In the dream, McDavid was going to get a hat trick, with his final goal being in overtime," Ryan said.

Ryan said that if his vision comes true, it would feel like being in the shoes of Nostradamus.

"I didn't see the opposing team, but it was the Panthers. Now, if this dream comes true, I'm going to feel like Nostradamus. I'm telling you this now because I had that vision about eight months ago, while I was in my bed," Ryan added.

The Stanley Cup Final is important for the Panthers as they pursue their first-ever title. After coming close last year against the Golden Knights, they are now resolute in their mission to achieve history with a Stanley Cup win.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are also chasing glory and aiming to end decades of Stanley Cup drought. For captain Connor McDavid, this season could define the peak of his career.

Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are all set to face off in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers were down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final but have fought back to force a decisive Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Players like Philip Broberg and Zach Hyman will be in focus as they look to win the title for their team.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm acknowledges that the team remains composed and avoids overthinking in crucial moments.

“I can only speak for myself, but I'm approaching it the way I approached Game 4, down 0-3,” Ekholm said (via NHL.com). “We have been in this position now for three straight. This will be the fourth straight game.

"So, for us, nothing changes, and I think if you blow this game up in your mind, you're just gonna be nervous and not play your game," Ekholm added.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch pointed out their consistent approach.

“I don't think our approach has changed at all,” Knoblauch said. “After the 10 days we talked about, when we're down three games to zero, it was just one day at a time and enjoying the process.

For Edmonton, it's about keeping the same mindset that led to winning five elimination games this postseason.

