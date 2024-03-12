Former hockey player sues Greater Toronto Hockey League for $5M over alleged misconduct by coach

The Sports Network reported former hockey player Brian Jeffrey has filed a lawsuit against the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) for $5 million. He alleged he was sexually assaulted by his coach when he was a player. Rick Westhead of The Sports Network reported on X that Jeffrey claims that the abuse began in 1976 when he was just 15 years old.

In his lawsuit, Jeffrey accuses his coach of using his position and trust to manipulate him into silence about the alleged misconduct. The coach purportedly provided alcohol to Jeffrey and engaged in grooming behaviors to make him feel special. These alleged incidents reportedly occurred over the years.

According to the tweet, the lawsuit states,

"The coach used his position of authority and trust … to ensure that the plaintiff did not tell anyone about the behaviors in which they engaged"

"Jeffrey, a retired truck driver," Westhead tweeted, "alleges the GTHL has fostered a system where reporting such behaviour 'would be considered to be wrong,' that it has been wilfully blind to such behaviour, and that it has implemented and maintained a system designed to cover up such behaviour."

Please note that these allegations are yet to be verified by a court and that the GTHL has not filed its statement of defense in response to the case.

"TSN’s policy is not to identify alleged sexual assault victims without their permission," Westhead tweeted. "Jeffrey's lawyer Kalin Stoykov said Jeffrey wanted his name published to help remove the stigma of reporting alleged sexual assault and to encourage others to come forward"

Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews faces performance fluctuations amidst playoff push

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews' performance has fluctuated despite high expectations. After scoring twice against the Coyotes, he managed only one goal in March.

"I mean, stuff like that happens sometimes. The puck's not just going to go in all the time...." Matthews said via thehockeynews.com

Despite leading with 54 goals, his pace slowed from his red-hot February, sparking doubts about reaching 70 goals, a feat unseen since 1992-93. Matthews acknowledges physical clashes against playoff rivals like the Boston Bruins are intense.