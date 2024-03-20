Former hockey student of prep school affiliated to Notre Dame alleges sexual and emotional abuse at boarding school 

Jason Duckworth, a former student and hockey player, has filed a lawsuit against Athol Murray College of Notre Dame.

As per TSN, Duckworth, who attended the school in 1987-88, alleged he was subjected to sexual, physical, mental and emotional abuse during his time there, which ultimately ended his hockey career.

“When Duckworth attended Notre Dame he had a promising hockey future in front of him as he was a very talented young player,” his lawsuit said (via TSN). “Duckworth attended Notre Dame exclusively because of the prestigious hockey program and the opportunities this would afford him in the future.”

Per TSN, he alleged that he was considered a "New Boy" in Grade 9, and was subjected to harassment, hazing, bullying and abuse by the "Old Boys," a group of older and more senior male students.

The alleged abuse included being forced to give massages to "Old Boys" in their private dormitories, witnessing other students being abused, and being locked in a closet for an entire morning.

Duckworth also said he was forced into fighting matches with other students and tricked into eating food cooked in the urine of the Old Boys.

He alleges that teachers and coaches at Notre Dame encouraged this conduct as a way of "toughening up" the New Boys.

Duckworth's lawsuit further alleges that he was punched in the face by former Notre Dame hockey coach Gerry Scheibel and was beaten unconscious by other students after reporting the abuse to the school nurse.

As a result of the alleged abuse, Duckworth gave up hockey for a time, lost his passion for the game and any possibility of a hockey career vanished.

Duckworth, who left the school after one year, is seeking $2 million in damages for the chronic post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal tendencies and sexual dysfunction he has suffered as a result of the alleged abuse.

Other lawsuits filed against Notre Dame

In 2021, a former student named Todd Tisdale filed a personal injury lawsuit against Notre Dame for $1.75 million. He alleged that he had been subjected to physical and psychological assaults during his short time at the university in 1986, just a year before Duckworth started attending.

Tisdale mentioned in an interview with TSN on March 13 that his lawsuit is currently ongoing and undergoing the discovery process.

In 2022, Cade and Sandra Phillips took action against Notre Dame on behalf of their son, Colton. Colton attended the school from 2020-2021. Then, he returned briefly from September to October 2021.

According to their complaint, the Phillips alleged that their son was enduring emotional distress due to mistreatment by a houseparent employed by Notre Dame.