Former Leafs forward feels Toronto is much better suited to challenge the Panthers with offseason additions

The Toronto Maple Leafs came the closest to eliminating the Florida Panthers this past season. They took them to Game 7 in the second round of the NHL playoffs; however, the Cats got the better of them. They beat the Leafs 6-1 in Game 5 and Game 7.

Toronto played the series with its offense mostly relying on Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, alongside William Nylander and John Tavares. However, lack of bottom six depth and limited physicality on defense was exploited by Florida.

Since then, Marner has been traded to Vegas. The Leafs have tried to replace his points production by trading for Nicolas Roy, Mattias Macelli and Dakota Joshua. Macelli is expected to pair up in the first line, while Joshua and Roy will pair up on the third line to increase its depth.

According to former Toronto winger Jay Rosehill, the team is now better suited to battle the Panthers.

"That team right there could have a better chance of beating Florida than the team they just had," Rosehill said on Wednesday (0:50), via "Leafs Morning Take." " ... That is why Brad Treliving has made the moves that they did. That is why people have said bye to Mitch Marner in this, in this market because they believe that that is the case.

"We're not looking to get 102 points in the regular season off one guy. We're looking to have a team identity in the playoffs when the going gets tough and you're in the thick of it and you need to put the f***ing hammer down and grind out a win in Game 6 or Game 7."

Rosehill added that he understands why the Maple Leafs moved Marner.

"I think when you look at that roster, I understand the direction they're going in, and it makes sense that that is a roster that could in fact do that."

Toronto has reached the second round of the playoffs twice in the last nine seasons, and was derailed both times by Florida. The Leafs were beaten 4-1 in 2023.

Jay Rosehill confident that Panthers remain the team to beat

Jay Rosehill said that the Florida Panthers remain Toronto's biggest roadblock to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals and break its drought. While there will be chances of fatigue, Florida's star-studded team is expected to pose a challenge.

"They have the superstars there," Rosehill said on Wednesday (04:00), via "Leafs Morning Take." "They have the goaltenders. They have the toughness. They have the attitude. They have the D. They've got it all. Um, but we don't know how this season's going to go.

"They got that going to three finals in a row hangover going. And, and then Paul Maurice starts to get pissed off on why this team's not responding. Like, things happen in a season that could add up to them not quite having their fastball this year. We don't know. But as of right now, on paper, it certainly looks like they're the team to beat."

The Leafs are 51-47-7-1 in the regular season, and 4-8 in the playoffs against the Panthers. Ahead of the next campaign, it remains to be seen how the teams will face off in the regular season with their first game set for Dec. 2.

