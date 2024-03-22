Former NCAA hockey players found tragically murdered by stalker in Miami: Reports

Former NCAA hockey players Meghan Moore and Sidney Capolino were tragically shot dead last Saturday night in an apparent murder-suicide in Miami, Florida. The two women had previously played for New England College.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday night when 40-year-old Luis Napoles fatally shot Meghan Moore outside her apartment at a condominium complex in Southwest Miami-Dade. Napoles then proceeded to shoot Sidney Capolino inside the apartment before taking his own life, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Moore's brother informed WBZ-TV that Napoles was an acquaintance whom Moore had worked with previously. A friend of Moore said that Napoles had developed an obsession with Moore, leading to this devastating outcome.

Meghan Moore, a 2017 graduate of Barnstable High School, was described as a standout player on the school's hockey team before continuing her athletic career at New England College. Sidney Capolino, a native of Pawling, New York, graduated from New England College in 2022, where she also played on the women's hockey team.

New England College expressed profound sorrow over the loss of both graduates. The college issued a statement extending condolences to the families and friends of Moore and Capolino, emphasizing the impact the two women had on the campus community.

As per the New England College official website:

"New England College is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two recent graduates, Sidney Capolino '22 and Meghan Moore '21, Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are keeping their families and friends in our thoughts and our prayers at this difficult time."

Recognizing the need for support during such a challenging period, the college made counselors available for students affected by the tragedy.

Meghan Moore's former hockey teammate and superintendent’s statement

Meghan Moore was a real star at Barnstable High School. Her friend and former teammate, Caroline Spalt, said:

"Every time she stepped on the ice you knew you didn't have to be nervous because Meghan's out there."

The news of Moore's passing has deeply saddened the Barnstable community. Superintendent of Schools Sara Ahern expressed collective grief, saying:

"The Barnstable Public Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Meghan Moore, one of our former students and a 2017 graduate of Barnstable High School. She is described as someone who always had a smile on her face, loved to laugh, and was an avid Girls Ice Hockey Player. Our hearts go out to her friends, family, and loved ones at this most difficult time."

Meghan Moore and Sidney Capolino will be dearly missed by all who knew them.