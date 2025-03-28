Former NHL assistant general manager of the San Jose Sharks Steve Werier made a bold claim about Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner potentially joining the Sharks in free agency this summer.

Marner is signed to a massive six-year, $65,408,000 contract with the Maple Leafs, which expires after the 2024-25 season. If Toronto doesn't extend him before then, Marner will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

In praising new Sharks GM Mike Grier's moves, Werier wrote that San Jose is setting themselves up for success through the draft and maintaining cap flexibility. According to PuckPedia, the Sharks are projected to have over $40 million in cap space available this upcoming offseason.

Werier commended Grier's hiring of Ryan Warsofsky as a young, first-time coach and giving talented prospects like William Eklund, Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini opportunities right away. He also highlighted the signing of veteran Tyler Toffoli to provide leadership and be a role model.

“Grier’s off to a solid start in the culture department. That can’t be measured, but it’s important. ... I think it will land them Marner," Werier said. (per PuckPedia)

Marner reportedly declined to waive his no-trade clause in a potential deal for Mikko Rantanen, signaling his desire to remain in Toronto for now. But with no extension in place yet, his future with the Maple Leafs remains unclear.

This season, Marner has posted a stellar 86 points including 64 assists through 70 games played. If he tests the open market in 2025, the Sharks appear poised to make a big offer to the superstar winger.

Maple Leafs focusing on re-signing Mitch Marner or potential replacements

The Toronto Maple Leafs are focusing on re-signing superstar Mitch Marner or finding potential replacements if Marner leaves, according to NHL analyst Nick Kypreos.

Kypreos reported that pending unrestricted free agents John Tavares and Steven Lorentz will likely have to wait on any new contract offers from Toronto.

"It 'sounds like' Tavares and Lorentz will have to wait until the offseason for any offers if they are to stay," Kypreos said.

"The Leafs top priority remains leaving enough cap space to either re-sign Mitch Marner or bring in one or two players as suitable replacements," Kypreos added.

It remains to be seen whether Marner would sign or leave Toronto after staying nearly a decade there.

