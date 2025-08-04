Former NHL enforcer questions Canadiens' plan for Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine roles

The Canadiens' second line currently consists of Kirby Dach in the center position with Ivan Demidov and Patrik Laine on the wings. There is some ambiguity, however, on the specified roles that will be assigned to the three.

Former Edmonton Oilers enforcer, Georges Laraque, who played for the team for six seasons, made his feelings known on the "Oilers Now" podcast about the Canadiens team overall. He pointed out the dilemma of having to play Laine in the power play, because there was no separate utility for him while also questioning Dach's place as a center.

"I was hearing things that they would try to get rid of Laine, and it's not easy," Laraque said (21:10 onwards). "As you said, there's a lot of money tied up. I don't understand that they would start the season with Dach as a center, with Laine and Demidov because last year in the playoffs, the power play was doing better with Demidov on a power play than Laine.

"If you're keeping Laine, you've got to put him on a power play because if he doesn't play on a power play, what is he good for? That's why it's really tough because time's running out."

Laine played 52 regular-season games last year, with 19 of his 33 points coming from the power play. He is currently signed to a four-year $34.8 million contract with an $8.7 million cap hit. Thus, trading him has been discussed, but eventually, there were no takers.

The Canadiens could play Laine and Demidov both in the power play, but that would mean sacrificing another piece instead. If both players play in the PP units then it would also put pressure on Dach in the second line who may have to get some shifts with other players or have reduced ice time.

Georges Laraque cites Kirby Dach's injury history as concern

In the six NHL seasons, Dach has been able to play just 269 games. He had a major wrist injury in 2020-21 which limited him to 18 games. But the biggest injury that sidelined him for the longest was an ACL surgery during the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately for Dach, he had to undergo another surgery on the same knee that limited him to 58 games this season. This was cited by Laraque as concerning.

"They need a second line center. I know you like Kirby Dach and he might be a good kid, but a lot of injuries, 35 games to get going. When he got going, got hurt again, two big injuries, another surgery on the same knee that he got surgery. Montreal now has to make the playoffs next year because what they did last year.

"I don't think Kirby Dach at the second line center is the answer. I don't know if they're still looking for one, but there's a big missing piece right now. It's in that position," Laraque added.

It seems like Habs' General Manager Kent Hughes and the rest of the management trust Dach to start the season as the 2C. It remains to be seen how he performs.

