Former NHL goalie takes humorous shot at Kirill Kaprizov’s $136M contract extension

Former NHL goalie Andrew Raycroft had a humorous reaction after Kirill Kaprizov signed a record contract extension with the Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov agreed to an eight-year, $136 million deal on Tuesday, with a $17 million annual cap hit. The contract starts in 2026-27 and runs through 2033-34, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.Raycroft, drafted No. 135 in 1998 by the Boston Bruins, noticed a connection with Kaprizov, who was also drafted with the No. 135 pick in 2015. Spittin’ Chiclets shared this on X.“From the 135th pick to signing for $136 Million,” Spittin’ Chiclets wrote.Raycroft shared the post on Tuesday and added his own touch.“I was picked 135th overall too. God Damnit,” Raycroft wrote.He followed it up with another joke, writing,“I played in the NHL when the TEAM salary cap was $38 million.”While Raycroft joked about the money, Wild general manager Bill Guerin underlined the seriousness of the extension.“This one is, it’s big because Kirill is our franchise player and keeping him was extremely important,” Guerin said, via NHL.com. “This is the biggest one in franchise history, for sure.”From a fifth-round draft pick to the highest-paid player in Minnesota Wild history, Kirill Kaprizov has become the face of the franchise. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points, along with a +19 rating. In the playoffs, he added five goals and four assists in six games, three of them on the power play. Against Vegas, he logged over 23 minutes of ice time each night.Kirill Kaprizov calls Minnesota his &quot;second home&quot;Kirill Kaprizov's new deal has secured his place in Minnesota for eight more years. He could have become a free agent in 2026 if this extension had not been signed. However, Kirill Kaprizov has said that this might be his last contract in hockey.&quot;It's long, so many years, and I'm not too young,&quot; Kaprizov said, via NHL.com. &quot;And it's probably like maybe my last contract in hockey. I don't know, we'll see, but it's great.&quot;Kaprizov mentioned players like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, who stayed with one team. Similarly, he wants to stay with Wild and believes they will get to lift the Stanley Cup one day. He is excited to help the team succeed.&quot;I'm so happy to stay nine more years here, and it's like I said before, it's my second home,&quot; Kaprizov said.With the contract done, the Minnesota Wild now look forward to their season opener. They will play the St. Louis Blues on October 9.