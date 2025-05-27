Former NHL HC opines Mitch Marner would be a "really good fit" for Blackhawks alongside generational talent Connor Bedard 

Former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau believes Mitch Marner would be a good fit with the Chicago Blackhawks. Marner's six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs is about to end, and unless he signs a new deal, he will become a free agent on July 1.

Ad

So far, there have been no signs of a contract extension.

Speaking during TSN's "That's Hockey" segment, Boudreau shared his opinion while discussing the potential top unrestricted free agents heading into July 1. Boudreau pointed out that the Blackhawks have the cap space and need someone to play with Connor Bedard.

"I've been thinking about Mitch Marner and I think because they have the money, because they need somebody with Connor Bedard, Mitch Marner would be a really good fit just like Marner was a great fit for Auston Matthews," Boudreau said.

Ad

Trending

(from 0:17 mark onwards)

Boudreau also compared a possible Marner-Bedard duo to Marner’s past success with Matthews in Toronto. Boudreau said both Matthews and Bedard are shooters, and Marner played well with Matthews.

"Auston Matthews is a shooter, Bedard is a shooter," Boudreau added. "It would be a start because Chicago needs somebody. Mitch Marner would be a great add and I think they've got the money to get him."

Ad

Ad

During the regular season, Mitch Marner had a strong performance. He scored 102 points in 82 games, including 27 goals and 75 assists. It was his first 100-point season. He ranked fifth in total points and third in assists in the league. His plus-minus rating was +18.

Marner has been one of the best playmakers in the NHL over the past several seasons, making him a great fit for the Blackhawks.

Toronto Maple Leafs's playoff failure is the reason behind Mitch Marner's future uncertainty

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round. They had beaten the Ottawa Senators in six games to make their second appearance in Round 2 of the playoffs since 2004. But after winning the first two games, they lost four of the next five against the Panthers. The series ended with a 6-1 loss in Game 7.

Ad

Now, their consistent playoff exits are disappointing especially with Marner failing to perform on par with the expectations. He recorded 13 points in 13 games, with two goals and 11 assists. However, he went pointless in four of the last five games.

If no extension is reached with the Leafs in the upcoming weeks, Marner could test free agency, and he is expected to sign with a new team in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama