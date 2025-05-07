Former NHL netminder does not think "Oilers are lifting a Stanley Cup if Calvin Pickard is their goalie" 

Former NHL goaltender Carter Hutton does not believe the Edmonton Oilers will win the Stanley Cup if Calvin Pickard remains their starting goalie throughout the playoffs.

Pickard recorded his fifth straight win in Game 1 as Edmonton came from behind to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.

Speaking on "Sportsnet 590 The FAN" podcast, Hutton shared his thoughts on the Oilers' goaltending situation. While Hutton acknowledges Pickard's solid play, he believes the Oilers will ultimately need to turn to Stuart Skinner to make a deep playoff run.

“I think this is a scenario where we're going to see Stuart Skinner. Like at the end of the day, I don't think we're sitting here and the Edmonton Oilers are lifting a Stanley Cup, and if Calvin Pickard is their goalie,” Hutton said.

“And that's nothing against Calvin, because he's been unbelievable and he's been serviceable,but you're going to get to a point where three or four goals against is not going to get it done," he added.

Hutton pointed to Skinner's performance last year, where he was a "difference-maker down the stretch" for the Oilers, as a sign that he has the upside to lead the team to a championship. He also noted Skinner's ability to bounce back from tough outings, citing the Vancouver series last season as an example.

While Pickard has been a pleasant surprise, Hutton believes the Oilers will need Skinner's higher ceiling to overcome the defensive challenges posed by the Golden Knights and the rest of the playoff field.

"This is going to be a tough series, and we all know the way that Vegas defends and Jack Eichel (Vegas center) is going to give it. You know, obviously, McDavid and Draisaitl a handful," Hutton said.

Pickard stopped 15 shots for the Oilers in Game 1, bringing his playoff stats to a 2.76 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Calvin Pickard on Oilers 4-2 win against Vegas

Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Connor Brown and Corey Perry netted for the Oilers. Meanwhile, Mark Stone scored both goals for Vegas and Adin Hill had 24 saves for the Knights.

Speaking postgame, Calvin Pickard said:

"They're a stingy team, they're very good defensively and getting down by 3 is not a good recipe against them. They didn't have a ton of looks in the second, and we could have scored 1 or 2 in the second as well... After the second we like out game and we just stick with it and found a way."

The Oilers and Golden Knights will face again in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

