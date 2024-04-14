Former NHL player reflects on Arizona Coyotes' uncertain future and parallels to Winnipeg Jets' relocation

During the latest NHL on TNT broadcast's Intermission Report, former NHL player Eddie Olczyk reflected on the uncertain future of the Arizona Coyotes and drew parallels to his experience with the Winnipeg Jets (1971) relocation. Olczyk shared insights into the challenges and emotions surrounding such a major shift in the league.

Olczyk talked about the impacts of relocation, not just the players and staff, but also their families.

"It is all about karma. When you think about it Liam, ... but look at living that experience. Arizona doesn't have a lot of older players that you know, that are married and have a lot of kids like at that time back in Winnipeg, when there was a lot of doubt. Like this seemed to came out of nowhere."

"Because if you paid attention in the situation in Arizona, ... this was somewhere in the in the background without being a public."

Olczyk discussed the toll it takes on everyone involved.

"But when you think about what happened the first time around, it was almost two years, What's the team stand? Where they go?... so you had to live with that every single day."

"And it wore on everybody"

Olczyk highlighted the similarities between the current situation in Arizona Coyotes and the uncertainty faced during the Jets' move to Phoenix in 1996, which later became the Arizona Coyotes in 2014.

"And I think for the team in Arizona right now, it's just kind of dropped on them. So I think for a lot of them, it's probably very new..."

Reflecting on his time with the Jets, Olczyk expressed his disappointment at seeing the team leave Winnipeg, a city he loved for its family-friendly environment and passionate sports culture.

"I hope someday for the City of Winnipeg, because I love it there I was, I was really disappointed and crushed, that the team was leaving..."

For now, the rumors of the Coyotes potentially moving to Utah are running wild.

Arizona Coyotes 3-2 win over Edmonton Oilers

In a thrilling overtime showdown, Matias Maccelli secured a victory for the Arizona Coyotes against the Edmonton Oilers with a goal just 1:35 into the extra period. Despite the news of the Coyotes' potential relocation to Utah, the team displayed resilience and focus throughout the game.

Josh Doan and Logan Cooley contributed goals for the Coyotes, while Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse found the net for the Oilers. Edmonton, playing without star player Connor McDavid due to a lower-body injury, fell short in their attempt to extend their winning streak.

The Coyotes' victory not only secured their fourth win in five games but also served as a testament to the team's unity and determination amidst uncertainty about their future. Despite the emotional backdrop, players remained focused on the game, with no Coyotes players available for media comments post-game.

In a game marked by back-and-forth action, both teams traded goals throughout regulation. Despite Edmonton's efforts, they couldn't secure the second point in overtime. Maccelli's decisive goal sealed the Arizona Coyotes' triumph and showcased their commitment to success.

The game also saw milestones, with Cooley joining an elite group of players with 20 goals at age 19 or younger. Meanwhile, McDavid's absence due to injury left Edmonton hoping for his speedy recovery, as he remained just one assist away from NHL history.