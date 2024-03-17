Former NHL star claims Alberta government is spraying chemicals to cause environmental crises

Former NHL star Theo Fleury accused Alberta's government of spraying chemicals to create environmental crises. In a tweet directed at the premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, Fleury was outraged over what he termed 'barium/aluminum mist' being dispersed by government airplanes.

His tweet has garnered attention and sparked discussions.

"Hey @ABDanielleSmith wtf is this bullshit!!!! Barium/Aluminum mist. Arson season will be red hot this year!!!!" Fleury tweeted.

The screenshot of Fleury's tweet was shared by Luke LeBrun, an editor at Press Progress, who commented on the wild nature of Fleury's claims, saying:

"Theo Fleury appears to believe Danielle Smith is sending government airplanes up into the sky to spray Alberta with a 'barium/aluminum mist' to create the conditions for wildfires. This is pretty wild even by Theo Fleury’s standards."

Fleury's accusations have brought attention to environmental concerns and conspiracy theories. However, without concrete evidence, these claims remain speculative and subject to scrutiny.

The Alberta government has so far not commented on the matter.

Theo Fleury, who played for the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Chicago Blackhawks, has also been involved in motivational speaking and writing.

Possibility of an NHL team based in Atlanta

The NHL's expansion effort beyond 32 clubs gains traction as an Atlanta group, including Anson Carter, formally requests a team, mirroring Salt Lake City's identical bid led by the Utah Jazz's owner.

Atlanta, despite past teams like the Flames and Thrashers, presents a familiar ground for expansion, contrasting Salt Lake City's new market potential.

The NHL's history in Atlanta, with two teams relocating, raises questions about the city's viability but also hints at untapped potential.

The recent surge in expansion requests since 2024 reflects growing interest and opportunities for the league's growth. While neither Atlanta nor Salt Lake City have been guaranteed teams, these requests signify broader discussions about NHL expansion strategies.

The ongoing debate considers factors like market sustainability, fan base and economic viability, and it remains to be seen how the league treats these requests and whether it will expand in the near future.