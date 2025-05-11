Former NHLer Mike Commodore roasts $74,000,000 Oilers D-man after Knights' stunning Game 3 win

Former NHLer Mike Commodore criticized Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse after the team's 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3. Nurse had a tough defensive game, finishing with a -3 rating. He played 24:57 minutes and registered one shot on goal.

The game-winning goal by Reilly Smith came after Nurse slid across the ice and was caught out of position. The last-second goal helped the Golden Knights avoid a 3-0 deficit to the Oilers.

Talking about Edmonoton's loss Commodore tweeted and critiqued Darnell Nurse,

"Folks…the Oilers are in a great spot..no doubt about it…but Darnell is gonna Darnell..his nickname should be Zamboni."

In his follow up tweet, Commodore called Nurse's play terrible.

"For the life of me..I am trying to like Darnell…but he’s terrible. Watch him…at bare minimum he’s constantly on 1 knee or legit laid out flat cleaning the ice full body right out of the play. He’s terrible"

Nurse is currently playing in the third year of an eight-year, $74,000,000 contract, which he signed with the Oilers in Aug. 2021. Nurse has two goals and one assist in nine postseason games. He also has 20 hits, 23 blocked shots and 23 shots on net. He plays steady top-four minutes and provides physicality.

While he has been solid at times during the playoffs, his defensive play in Game 3 raised concerns. Despite the loss, the Oilers lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Monday.

Oilers' Darnell Nurse is active off the ice for the community

Darnell Nurse is committed to supporting 'Free Play for Kids', a charity that provides sports programs for youth in Edmonton. These programs help children from various backgrounds, especially those facing financial or personal challenges. Nurse connects with these kids, sharing the joy sports brought to his own family.

"When I spend time with the kids at Free Play, they remind me of the joy that comes with playing sports. They also remind me of my dad." Nurse said, via NHL.com. "My dad, Richard, was 7 years old when he immigrated (from Trinidad) to Canada..."

"(He) moved here as a family for a chance at a better life. Many values from their journey have stuck with me."

Since 2021, Darnell Nurse has been involved with Free Play for Kids. He helped start the “Captain of the Week” program to recognize students showing leadership. Nurse has also launched the Darnell Nurse Excellence Scholarship. This scholarship helps two students from his high school, St. Thomas More, with $40,000 each for university.

