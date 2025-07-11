Former NHLer pushes for Maple Leafs' pursuit of Erik Karlsson to replace a struggling $60,000,000 D-man on Toronto's PP unit

Former NHLer Carlo Colaiacovo has advocated for the Toronto Maple Leafs to pursue Erik Karlsson to replace Morgan Rielly on their power-play unit. Rielly is currently signed to an eight-year, $60 million contract.
On the FirstUp podcast, Colaiacovo suggested that any trade for Karlsson would come with a reduced cap hit due to his one-year remaining contract. He prefers Karlsson over Bryan Rust because Karlsson can effectively run a power play.
Colaiacovo noted that the Leafs lack a defenseman capable of leading the power play unit, pointing out that Rielly lost his role to forward Mitch Marner last season due to this deficiency. He believes Karlsson can fill this gap, especially now that Marner is traded, as Karlsson can replace his power-play production.
"Any deal you make for Karlsson, you’re going to get a discount on the cap hit because he’s got one year left. So I’m taking Karlsson, man, over Bryan Rust. And the reason for it is because Karlsson can run a power play. The Leafs still don’t have a defenseman that can run a power play," Colaiacovo said.
"Is Morgan Rielly going to be that guy after he lost his job to Mitch Marner? They put a forward on defense last year because they didn’t have a defenseman who could quarterback a power play. Erik Karlsson can absolutely still quarterback a power play. That’s the reason I’d bring him in—because if you lose Mitch Marner, you need somebody to replace those points on the power play. And Erik Karlsson can absolutely do that, man," he added.
Erik Karlsson is currently signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract, signed with the Sharks in 2017. The 35-year-old amassed 53 points through 11 goals and 42 assists last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Toronto Maple Leafs trade Ryan Reaves to Sharks
In a surprising move, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Henry Thrun. Reaves has one year remaining on his three-year, $4.05 million contract.
"We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the organization,” said Mike Grier via NHL. “He will bring energy, personality, physical play and toughness to our group. He has been a part of many winning teams, and I witnessed firsthand the positive impact he can bring to a group when I was with the Rangers.”
Reaves racked up two points through as many assists in 35 games last term. He has played for the likes of the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama