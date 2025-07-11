Former NHLer pushes for Maple Leafs' pursuit of Erik Karlsson to replace a struggling $60,000,000 D-man on Toronto's PP unit

Former NHLer Carlo Colaiacovo has advocated for the Toronto Maple Leafs to pursue Erik Karlsson to replace Morgan Rielly on their power-play unit. Rielly is currently signed to an eight-year, $60 million contract.

Ad

On the FirstUp podcast, Colaiacovo suggested that any trade for Karlsson would come with a reduced cap hit due to his one-year remaining contract. He prefers Karlsson over Bryan Rust because Karlsson can effectively run a power play.

Colaiacovo noted that the Leafs lack a defenseman capable of leading the power play unit, pointing out that Rielly lost his role to forward Mitch Marner last season due to this deficiency. He believes Karlsson can fill this gap, especially now that Marner is traded, as Karlsson can replace his power-play production.

Ad

Trending

"Any deal you make for Karlsson, you’re going to get a discount on the cap hit because he’s got one year left. So I’m taking Karlsson, man, over Bryan Rust. And the reason for it is because Karlsson can run a power play. The Leafs still don’t have a defenseman that can run a power play," Colaiacovo said.

Ad

"Is Morgan Rielly going to be that guy after he lost his job to Mitch Marner? They put a forward on defense last year because they didn’t have a defenseman who could quarterback a power play. Erik Karlsson can absolutely still quarterback a power play. That’s the reason I’d bring him in—because if you lose Mitch Marner, you need somebody to replace those points on the power play. And Erik Karlsson can absolutely do that, man," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Erik Karlsson is currently signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract, signed with the Sharks in 2017. The 35-year-old amassed 53 points through 11 goals and 42 assists last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto Maple Leafs trade Ryan Reaves to Sharks

In a surprising move, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Henry Thrun. Reaves has one year remaining on his three-year, $4.05 million contract.

Ad

"We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the organization,” said Mike Grier via NHL. “He will bring energy, personality, physical play and toughness to our group. He has been a part of many winning teams, and I witnessed firsthand the positive impact he can bring to a group when I was with the Rangers.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Reaves racked up two points through as many assists in 35 games last term. He has played for the likes of the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama